بحضور وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، انطلقت أمس (الأربعاء) في جدة، الجولة الختامية من بطولة العالم للراليات WRC، «رالي السعودية 2025»، في أول استضافة من نوعها للمملكة لإحدى جولات هذه البطولة العالمية، التي تستمر حتى 29 نوفمبر الجاري، تحت إشراف وزارة الرياضة، وتنظيم الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية.


وشهد حفل الافتتاح، حضور رئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية الأمير خالد بن سلطان العبدالله الفيصل، ومحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي.


وكانت منافسات الرالي قد بدأت صباح أمس من ذهبان بانطلاق «المرحلة التحضيرية» المخصصة لاختبار السيارات وضبط إعداداتها قبل بدء السباق، وامتدت لمسافة 4.56 كلم، وحقق فريق «تويوتا جازو للسباقات» سيطرته في المرحلة التحضيرية، إذ سجل الفنلندي كالي روفانبيرا أسرع زمن وقدره ثلاث دقائق وثانية واحدة، تلاه زميله الياباني تاكاموتو كاتسوتا في المركز الثاني، بزمن ثلاث دقائق وثانية واحدة وخمسة أجزاء من الثانية، فيما أكمل البريطاني إلفين إيفانز ثلاثية الفريق بتحقيقه المركز الثالث بزمن ثلاث دقائق وثانيتين.


واستُكملت منافسات اليوم الأول بانطلاق «المرحلة الاستعراضية الخاصة» وسط حضور جماهيري كبير وتغطية إعلامية واسعة، وشهدت المرحلة عروضاً استثنائية من السائقين المشاركين، وانتهت المرحلة بتصدر الإستوني أوت تاناك سائق فريق هيونداي بزمن 3 دقائق و53 ثانية و3 أجزاء من الثانية، يليه الفرنسي سيباستيان أوجيه من فريق تويوتا في المركز الثاني بزمن 3 دقائق و54 ثانية، و5 أجزاء من الثانية، ثم اللاتفي مارتين سيسكس سائق فريق فورد في المركز الثالث بزمن 3 دقائق و54 ثانية، و9 أجزاء من الثانية، فيما جاء البلجيكي تيري نوفيل رابعاً، وتبعه البريطاني إلفين إيفانز خامساً، في مؤشر واضح على حدة المنافسة المرتقبة في المراحل القادمة.


وفي فئة WRC2، تصدر البولندي كاييتان كاييتانوڤيتش سائق فريق تويوتا بزمن 4 دقائق و5 ثوان، و3 أجزاء من الثانية، تبعه الإسباني أليخاندرو كاخون من فريق تويوتا بزمن 4 دقائق و5 ثوانٍ، و7 أجزاء من الثانية، ثم البلغاري نيكولاي غرازيِن، سائق فريق سكودا في المركز الثالث بزمن 4 دقائق و6 ثوانٍ، وجزءين من الثانية.


أما في فئة WRC3، فقد تصدر الإيطالي ماتيو فونتانا بزمن 4 دقائق و24 ثانية، تلاه السائق السعودي سعيد الموري بزمن 4 دقائق و34 ثانية، ثم الهندي نافين بوليغيلا بزمن 4 دقائق و45 ثانية، و6 أجزاء من الثانية.


وتتواصل منافسات «رالي السعودية 2025»، اليوم (الخميس) عبر سلسلة من المراحل الخاصة، حيث ينطلق السائقون وفق ترتيبهم في بطولة العالم للراليات، لتبدأ المرحلة الثانية «الفيصلية1» عند الساعة 8:08 صباحاً، تليها المرحلة الثالثة «القمر1»، ثم المرحلة الرابعة «خليص1»، ويعود المتسابقون لخوض المراحل ذاتها في الفترة المسائية، تحت مسمى «الفيصلية2» و«القمر2» و«خليص2»، قبل أن تختتم منافسات اليوم بالمرحلة الاستعراضية الخاصة 8– جميل لرياضة المحركات.


الجدير ذكره أن استضافة المملكة للجولة الختامية من بطولة العالم للراليات WRC تأتي امتداداً للنجاحات المتتالية التي حققتها في تنظيم أبرز الفعاليات الرياضية العالمية خلال الأعوام الماضية، تأكيداً لمكانتها الدولية في استضافة أبرز الأحداث العالمية، بما يتماشى مع الرؤى الوطنية.