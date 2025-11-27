In the presence of the Minister of Sports, Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, the final round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), "Rally Saudi Arabia 2025," kicked off yesterday (Wednesday) in Jeddah. This marks the first time the Kingdom has hosted one of the rounds of this global championship, which will continue until November 29, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.



The opening ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal, and the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi.



The rally competitions began yesterday morning in Dhahban with the launch of the "preparatory stage" designated for testing the cars and adjusting their settings before the race. This stage extended over a distance of 4.56 km, and the "Toyota Gazoo Racing" team dominated the preparatory stage, with Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä recording the fastest time of three minutes and one second, followed by his Japanese teammate Takamoto Katsuta in second place with a time of three minutes, one second, and five parts of a second. British driver Elfyn Evans completed the team's trio by achieving third place with a time of three minutes and two seconds.



The first day's competitions continued with the launch of the "special showcase stage," which saw a large audience and extensive media coverage. The stage featured exceptional performances from the participating drivers, ending with Estonian driver Ott Tänak from the Hyundai team leading with a time of 3 minutes, 53 seconds, and 3 parts of a second, followed by French driver Sébastien Ogier from the Toyota team in second place with a time of 3 minutes, 54 seconds, and 5 parts of a second. Latvian driver Martins Sesks from the Ford team came in third with a time of 3 minutes, 54 seconds, and 9 parts of a second, while Belgian driver Thierry Neuville finished fourth, followed by British driver Elfyn Evans in fifth, indicating a clear sign of the intense competition expected in the upcoming stages.



In the WRC2 category, Polish driver Kajetan Kajetanowicz from the Toyota team led with a time of 4 minutes, 5 seconds, and 3 parts of a second, followed by Spanish driver Alejandro Cachón from the Toyota team with a time of 4 minutes, 5 seconds, and 7 parts of a second. Bulgarian driver Nikolay Grzyin from the Skoda team took third place with a time of 4 minutes, 6 seconds, and 2 parts of a second.



In the WRC3 category, Italian driver Matteo Fontana led with a time of 4 minutes, 24 seconds, followed by Saudi driver Saeed Al-Mouri with a time of 4 minutes, 34 seconds, and then Indian driver Naveen Poligela with a time of 4 minutes, 45 seconds, and 6 parts of a second.



The "Rally Saudi Arabia 2025" competitions will continue today (Thursday) with a series of special stages, where drivers will start according to their ranking in the World Rally Championship. The second stage, "Faisaliah 1," will begin at 8:08 AM, followed by the third stage, "Qamar 1," and then the fourth stage, "Khalis 1." The competitors will return to run the same stages in the evening under the names "Faisaliah 2," "Qamar 2," and "Khalis 2," before concluding the day's competitions with the special showcase stage 8–Jameel for motorsports.



It is worth mentioning that the Kingdom's hosting of the final round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) comes as a continuation of the successive successes it has achieved in organizing major global sporting events over the past years, affirming its international standing in hosting prominent global events, in line with national visions.