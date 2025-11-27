بحضور وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، انطلقت أمس (الأربعاء) في جدة، الجولة الختامية من بطولة العالم للراليات WRC، «رالي السعودية 2025»، في أول استضافة من نوعها للمملكة لإحدى جولات هذه البطولة العالمية، التي تستمر حتى 29 نوفمبر الجاري، تحت إشراف وزارة الرياضة، وتنظيم الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية.
وشهد حفل الافتتاح، حضور رئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية الأمير خالد بن سلطان العبدالله الفيصل، ومحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي.
وكانت منافسات الرالي قد بدأت صباح أمس من ذهبان بانطلاق «المرحلة التحضيرية» المخصصة لاختبار السيارات وضبط إعداداتها قبل بدء السباق، وامتدت لمسافة 4.56 كلم، وحقق فريق «تويوتا جازو للسباقات» سيطرته في المرحلة التحضيرية، إذ سجل الفنلندي كالي روفانبيرا أسرع زمن وقدره ثلاث دقائق وثانية واحدة، تلاه زميله الياباني تاكاموتو كاتسوتا في المركز الثاني، بزمن ثلاث دقائق وثانية واحدة وخمسة أجزاء من الثانية، فيما أكمل البريطاني إلفين إيفانز ثلاثية الفريق بتحقيقه المركز الثالث بزمن ثلاث دقائق وثانيتين.
واستُكملت منافسات اليوم الأول بانطلاق «المرحلة الاستعراضية الخاصة» وسط حضور جماهيري كبير وتغطية إعلامية واسعة، وشهدت المرحلة عروضاً استثنائية من السائقين المشاركين، وانتهت المرحلة بتصدر الإستوني أوت تاناك سائق فريق هيونداي بزمن 3 دقائق و53 ثانية و3 أجزاء من الثانية، يليه الفرنسي سيباستيان أوجيه من فريق تويوتا في المركز الثاني بزمن 3 دقائق و54 ثانية، و5 أجزاء من الثانية، ثم اللاتفي مارتين سيسكس سائق فريق فورد في المركز الثالث بزمن 3 دقائق و54 ثانية، و9 أجزاء من الثانية، فيما جاء البلجيكي تيري نوفيل رابعاً، وتبعه البريطاني إلفين إيفانز خامساً، في مؤشر واضح على حدة المنافسة المرتقبة في المراحل القادمة.
وفي فئة WRC2، تصدر البولندي كاييتان كاييتانوڤيتش سائق فريق تويوتا بزمن 4 دقائق و5 ثوان، و3 أجزاء من الثانية، تبعه الإسباني أليخاندرو كاخون من فريق تويوتا بزمن 4 دقائق و5 ثوانٍ، و7 أجزاء من الثانية، ثم البلغاري نيكولاي غرازيِن، سائق فريق سكودا في المركز الثالث بزمن 4 دقائق و6 ثوانٍ، وجزءين من الثانية.
أما في فئة WRC3، فقد تصدر الإيطالي ماتيو فونتانا بزمن 4 دقائق و24 ثانية، تلاه السائق السعودي سعيد الموري بزمن 4 دقائق و34 ثانية، ثم الهندي نافين بوليغيلا بزمن 4 دقائق و45 ثانية، و6 أجزاء من الثانية.
وتتواصل منافسات «رالي السعودية 2025»، اليوم (الخميس) عبر سلسلة من المراحل الخاصة، حيث ينطلق السائقون وفق ترتيبهم في بطولة العالم للراليات، لتبدأ المرحلة الثانية «الفيصلية1» عند الساعة 8:08 صباحاً، تليها المرحلة الثالثة «القمر1»، ثم المرحلة الرابعة «خليص1»، ويعود المتسابقون لخوض المراحل ذاتها في الفترة المسائية، تحت مسمى «الفيصلية2» و«القمر2» و«خليص2»، قبل أن تختتم منافسات اليوم بالمرحلة الاستعراضية الخاصة 8– جميل لرياضة المحركات.
الجدير ذكره أن استضافة المملكة للجولة الختامية من بطولة العالم للراليات WRC تأتي امتداداً للنجاحات المتتالية التي حققتها في تنظيم أبرز الفعاليات الرياضية العالمية خلال الأعوام الماضية، تأكيداً لمكانتها الدولية في استضافة أبرز الأحداث العالمية، بما يتماشى مع الرؤى الوطنية.
In the presence of the Minister of Sports, Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, the final round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), "Rally Saudi Arabia 2025," kicked off yesterday (Wednesday) in Jeddah. This marks the first time the Kingdom has hosted one of the rounds of this global championship, which will continue until November 29, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.
The opening ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal, and the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi.
The rally competitions began yesterday morning in Dhahban with the launch of the "preparatory stage" designated for testing the cars and adjusting their settings before the race. This stage extended over a distance of 4.56 km, and the "Toyota Gazoo Racing" team dominated the preparatory stage, with Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä recording the fastest time of three minutes and one second, followed by his Japanese teammate Takamoto Katsuta in second place with a time of three minutes, one second, and five parts of a second. British driver Elfyn Evans completed the team's trio by achieving third place with a time of three minutes and two seconds.
The first day's competitions continued with the launch of the "special showcase stage," which saw a large audience and extensive media coverage. The stage featured exceptional performances from the participating drivers, ending with Estonian driver Ott Tänak from the Hyundai team leading with a time of 3 minutes, 53 seconds, and 3 parts of a second, followed by French driver Sébastien Ogier from the Toyota team in second place with a time of 3 minutes, 54 seconds, and 5 parts of a second. Latvian driver Martins Sesks from the Ford team came in third with a time of 3 minutes, 54 seconds, and 9 parts of a second, while Belgian driver Thierry Neuville finished fourth, followed by British driver Elfyn Evans in fifth, indicating a clear sign of the intense competition expected in the upcoming stages.
In the WRC2 category, Polish driver Kajetan Kajetanowicz from the Toyota team led with a time of 4 minutes, 5 seconds, and 3 parts of a second, followed by Spanish driver Alejandro Cachón from the Toyota team with a time of 4 minutes, 5 seconds, and 7 parts of a second. Bulgarian driver Nikolay Grzyin from the Skoda team took third place with a time of 4 minutes, 6 seconds, and 2 parts of a second.
In the WRC3 category, Italian driver Matteo Fontana led with a time of 4 minutes, 24 seconds, followed by Saudi driver Saeed Al-Mouri with a time of 4 minutes, 34 seconds, and then Indian driver Naveen Poligela with a time of 4 minutes, 45 seconds, and 6 parts of a second.
The "Rally Saudi Arabia 2025" competitions will continue today (Thursday) with a series of special stages, where drivers will start according to their ranking in the World Rally Championship. The second stage, "Faisaliah 1," will begin at 8:08 AM, followed by the third stage, "Qamar 1," and then the fourth stage, "Khalis 1." The competitors will return to run the same stages in the evening under the names "Faisaliah 2," "Qamar 2," and "Khalis 2," before concluding the day's competitions with the special showcase stage 8–Jameel for motorsports.
It is worth mentioning that the Kingdom's hosting of the final round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) comes as a continuation of the successive successes it has achieved in organizing major global sporting events over the past years, affirming its international standing in hosting prominent global events, in line with national visions.