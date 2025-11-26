رمضان صبحي، نجم نادي بيراميدز، يعيش أصعب لحظات مسيرته الرياضية. فجأة، وجد نفسه محاصراً بين أروقة العدالة الدولية والمحلية، وسط صدمة قوية لأهل الكرة في مصر الذين أصبحت كل حكاويهم عن رمضان في قهاوي "المحروسة" من الاسكندرية إلى أسوان،، وعن سنوات من عمره قد تُسحب بلا رحمة، وعن أسئلة يتهامس بها الجميع في لحظة صفاء، هل هي نهاية طبيعية اختارها رمضان صبحي أم أن هناك من رسم له هذا الطريق؟


المحكمة الرياضية الدولية "كاس" أصدرت اليوم حكمها الرسمي بإيقافه 4 سنوات عن ممارسة أي نشاط كروي محلي أو دولي، بعد ثبوت مخالفته لوائح مكافحة المنشطات، وفق الخطاب الذي تسلمته صباح الأربعاء المنظمة المصرية لمكافحة المنشطات. القرار جاء مباشراً، ليُخطر الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم وناديه ببدء تنفيذ العقوبة فوراً، ليكون هذا من أشد العقوبات التي شهدتها مسيرة اللاعب منذ ظهوره على الساحة الكروية.


القصة بدأت في 2021، بعد إحدى مباريات بيراميدز في كأس الكونفدرالية الأفريقية، حين سُحبت عينة منشطات عشوائية من اللاعب. العينة أظهرت مؤشرات غير طبيعية، من بينها ارتفاع غير مبرر في نسبة المياه وتغيرات في تركيبتها لم تتوافق مع المعايير الفسيولوجية، ما دفع المختبر المعتمد إلى تصنيفها على أنها "مريبة"، وفتح تحقيق رسمي طبقاً للوائح الوكالة الدولية لمكافحة المنشطات "وادا".


خلال الشهور الماضية، جلس رمضان صبحي في عدة جلسات استماع رسمية أمام الجهات المختصة، بصحبة فريقه القانوني وممثلي ناديه، مؤكدًا أنه لم يتعمد التلاعب بالعينة، وأن التغيرات في نتائج التحليل قد تكون نتيجة عوامل صحية أو غذائية أو إرهاق بدني. لكن التقارير المخبرية أثبتت وجود تدخل خارجي في العينة، وعدم تقديم اللاعب تفسيراً علمياً مقنعاً، ما اعتبرته اللجنة الفنية مخالفة جسيمة تستوجب أقصى درجات العقوبة.


بناءً على ذلك، أصدرت "كاس" حكماً بإيقاف رمضان صبحي 4 سنوات، مع شطب نتائجه الرياضية خلال الفترة التالية لسحب العينة، ومنعه من المشاركة في أي نشاط كروي رسمي، محلياً أو دولياً. وأكدت المنظمة المصرية لمكافحة المنشطات أن القرار أصبح نافذاً فور استلامه، وبدأت الإجراءات التنفيذية وفق اللوائح الدولية.


من الناحية القانونية، لا يتبقى أمام اللاعب سوى مسار محدود للطعن على الحكم أمام المحكمة الفيدرالية السويسرية، على أن يقتصر نطاق الطعن على سلامة الإجراءات القانونية فقط، دون إمكانية الطعن في جوهر القضية أو الأدلة الفنية، ما يجعل فرص تعديل القرار مرهونة بالشق الإجرائي فقط.


وفي الوقت نفسه، يواجه رمضان صبحي مساراً قضائياً جنائياً محلياً، بعد أن قررت محكمة جنايات الجيزة تأجيل محاكمته و3 متهمين آخرين في قضية تزوير محررات رسمية بأحد المعاهد الخاصة بمنطقة أبو النمرس، إلى جلسة 30 ديسمبر 2025، مع استمرار حبس المتهمين على ذمة القضية. الاتهامات تتعلق بتزوير كراسات إجابة وكشوف حضور وانصراف لإثبات تواجد اللاعب في لجان اختبار لم يثبت حضوره الفعلي فيها، وهو ما أنكره رمضان صبحي، مؤكداً أن تحويلاته المالية لأحد المتهمين اقتصرت على إجراءات إدارية لا علاقة لها بالتزوير.


نادي بيراميدز، في بيان مقتضب، أعرب عن احترامه لقرارات الجهات الدولية المختصة، مؤكداً دعمه الكامل للاعب حتى استنفاد جميع درجات التقاضي، مع الاستعانة بفريق قانوني دولي متخصص لإعداد ملف طعن يسعى لتخفيف العقوبة أو إلغائها ضمن الأطر القانونية المتاحة.


رمضان صبحي، البالغ 28 عاما، تنقل خلال مسيرته بين الأهلي والاحتراف الخارجي في إنجلترا قبل أن يعود للدوري المصري عبر بيراميدز. الإيقاف الدولي لمدة 4 سنوات، بالتزامن مع الأزمة القضائية المحلية، يضع مسيرته الاحترافية أمام مرحلة شديدة التعقيد، وسط تراجع فرص مشاركته الدولية وتأثر قيمته التسويقية، فيما يترقب الجميع مصير قضيته ومسارات الطعن القانونية المفتوحة أمامه.