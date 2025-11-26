Ramadan Sobhi, the star of Pyramids FC, is experiencing the toughest moments of his sports career. Suddenly, he found himself trapped between the corridors of international and local justice, amidst a strong shock for football fans in Egypt, whose stories about Ramadan have become the talk in the cafes of "Al-Mahrousa" from Alexandria to Aswan, about years of his life that could be mercilessly taken away, and about questions whispered by everyone in moments of clarity: Is this a natural end chosen by Ramadan Sobhi, or is there someone who has paved this path for him?



The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issued its official ruling today, suspending him for 4 years from participating in any local or international football activities, after confirming his violation of anti-doping regulations, according to the letter received by the Egyptian Anti-Doping Organization on Wednesday morning. The decision was direct, notifying the Egyptian Football Association and his club to begin implementing the penalty immediately, making this one of the harshest penalties witnessed in the player's career since his emergence on the football scene.



The story began in 2021, after one of Pyramids' matches in the African Confederation Cup, when a random doping sample was taken from the player. The sample showed abnormal indicators, including an unexplained increase in water levels and changes in its composition that did not conform to physiological standards, prompting the accredited laboratory to classify it as "suspicious," and to open an official investigation in accordance with the regulations of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).



In the past months, Ramadan Sobhi attended several official hearings before the relevant authorities, accompanied by his legal team and representatives from his club, asserting that he did not intentionally tamper with the sample, and that the changes in the analysis results could be due to health, dietary, or physical exhaustion factors. However, laboratory reports confirmed the presence of external interference in the sample, and the player did not provide a convincing scientific explanation, which the technical committee considered a serious violation warranting the maximum penalty.



Based on this, CAS issued a ruling suspending Ramadan Sobhi for 4 years, annulling his sports results during the period following the sample collection, and prohibiting him from participating in any official football activities, locally or internationally. The Egyptian Anti-Doping Organization confirmed that the decision became effective upon receipt, and the executive procedures began in accordance with international regulations.



Legally, the player has only a limited path to appeal the ruling before the Swiss Federal Court, with the scope of the appeal restricted to the legality of the procedures only, without the possibility of challenging the substance of the case or the technical evidence, which makes the chances of modifying the decision dependent solely on the procedural aspect.



At the same time, Ramadan Sobhi faces a local criminal judicial path, after the Giza Criminal Court decided to postpone his trial along with 3 other defendants in a case of forging official documents at a private institute in the Abu Nomros area, to a session on December 30, 2025, while the defendants remain in custody pending the case. The charges relate to the forgery of answer sheets and attendance records to prove the player's presence in examination committees where his actual attendance was not established, which Ramadan Sobhi denied, asserting that his financial transfers to one of the defendants were limited to administrative procedures unrelated to forgery.



Pyramids FC, in a brief statement, expressed its respect for the decisions of the relevant international authorities, affirming its full support for the player until all levels of litigation are exhausted, while employing a specialized international legal team to prepare an appeal file aimed at reducing or canceling the penalty within the available legal frameworks.



Ramadan Sobhi, who is 28 years old, has moved throughout his career between Al Ahly and professional play abroad in England before returning to the Egyptian league through Pyramids. The 4-year international suspension, coinciding with the local judicial crisis, places his professional career in a highly complicated phase, amidst a decline in his international participation opportunities and the impact on his market value, while everyone awaits the fate of his case and the open legal appeal paths available to him.