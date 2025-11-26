Mohammed Talaat Al-Lami, a member of the honorary board of Al-Ittihad Club and former supervisor of the youth categories, confirmed to "Okaz" that his confidence in the Al-Ittihad players is limitless in achieving victory over the youth team in the upcoming classic match (on Saturday), as part of the quarter-finals of the King's Cup, praising the ability of the stars of the club to win and qualify for the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament.



Al-Lami wished that the Al-Ittihad team would outperform its counterpart, Al-Shabab, and continue to maintain the most valuable local cup that they won last season.



Al-Lami concluded his statement by saying: "Al-Ittihad, led by coach Kونسيساو and the international and local stars, will strive to overcome the youth team and bring joy to the Al-Ittihad fans who are awaiting championships this season."