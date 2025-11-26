أكد لـ«عكاظ» عضو شرف نادي الاتحاد المشرف السابق على الفئات السنية محمد طلعت اللامي أن ثقته في لاعبي الاتحاد لا حدود لها بتحقيق الانتصار على الفريق الشبابي في مواجهة الكلاسيكو (السبت) القادم ، ضمن دور ربع النهائي بكأس الملك، مشيدا بقدرة نجوم العميد على تحقيق الفوز والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي في البطولة الغالية.
وتمنى اللامي أن يتفوق فريق الاتحاد على نظيره الشباب، والسير نحو المحافظة على أغلى الكؤوس المحلية الذي حصده في الموسم الماضي.
واختتم اللامي تصريحه بقوله: «الاتحاد بقيادة المدرب كونسيساو والنجوم العالميين والمحليين سيسعى لتجاوز الفريق الشبابي، وإسعاد الجماهير الاتحادية التي تنتظر البطولات في الموسم الحالي».
Mohammed Talaat Al-Lami, a member of the honorary board of Al-Ittihad Club and former supervisor of the youth categories, confirmed to "Okaz" that his confidence in the Al-Ittihad players is limitless in achieving victory over the youth team in the upcoming classic match (on Saturday), as part of the quarter-finals of the King's Cup, praising the ability of the stars of the club to win and qualify for the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament.
Al-Lami wished that the Al-Ittihad team would outperform its counterpart, Al-Shabab, and continue to maintain the most valuable local cup that they won last season.
Al-Lami concluded his statement by saying: "Al-Ittihad, led by coach Kونسيساو and the international and local stars, will strive to overcome the youth team and bring joy to the Al-Ittihad fans who are awaiting championships this season."