أكد لـ«عكاظ» عضو شرف نادي الاتحاد المشرف السابق على الفئات السنية محمد طلعت اللامي أن ثقته في لاعبي الاتحاد لا حدود لها بتحقيق الانتصار على الفريق الشبابي في مواجهة الكلاسيكو (السبت) القادم ، ضمن دور ربع النهائي بكأس الملك، مشيدا بقدرة نجوم العميد على تحقيق الفوز والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي في البطولة الغالية.


وتمنى اللامي أن يتفوق فريق الاتحاد على نظيره الشباب، والسير نحو المحافظة على أغلى الكؤوس المحلية الذي حصده في الموسم الماضي.


واختتم اللامي تصريحه بقوله: «الاتحاد بقيادة المدرب كونسيساو والنجوم العالميين والمحليين سيسعى لتجاوز الفريق الشبابي، وإسعاد الجماهير الاتحادية التي تنتظر البطولات في الموسم الحالي».