

The former international youth star, Captain Saeed Al-Owairan, confirmed to "Okaz" that the "Classico" match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab, next Saturday in Jeddah, in the quarter-finals of the King's Cup, brings together two wounded teams this season. The encounter renews after they faced each other last season in the semi-finals of the same tournament, where Al-Ittihad emerged victorious and advanced to the final match. He hopes that luck will be on Al-Shabab's side in this match and that they will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.



Al-Owairan explained that cup matches are always different, saying, "We expect the players of Al-Shabab to show a distinguished performance and high spirit, achieving victory in this decisive match."



He expressed his concerns about the match, which he described as difficult, affirming, "Our confidence in the players remains high for them to perform at a level that contributes to Al-Shabab's victory."



Al-Owairan pointed out that matches between Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab always witness excitement and competitiveness, looking forward to a match that befits both teams, and wishing for Al-Shabab to win and qualify, bringing joy to their fans.



He concluded his remarks by saying, "I will be among the first to attend the match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab, and I will support the Al-Shabab team, wishing the players success in achieving victory and qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament."



