أكد لـ«عكاظ» النجم الدولي الشبابي السابق الكابتن سعيد العويران أن مواجهة «الكلاسيكو» بين الاتحاد والشباب، السبت القادم بجدة، في دور ربع النهائي بمسابقة كأس الملك، تجمع فريقين جريحين الموسم الحالي، إذ تتجدد المواجهة بينهما بعد أن التقيا الموسم الماضي في دور نصف النهائي في البطولة نفسها، وتفوق الفريق الاتحادي وتأهل للمباراة النهائية، متمنيا أن يحالف التوفيق الفريق الشبابي في هذه المواجهة ويتأهل لدور الأربعة في البطولة.


وأوضح العويران أن مباريات الكؤوس دائما تكون مختلفة «ننتظر ظهور لاعبي الفريق الشبابي بشكل مميز وروح عالية، وتحقيق الفوز في المواجهة الحاسمة».


وأبدى العويران مخاوفه من المواجهة التي وصفها بالصعبة، مؤكدا «تبقى ثقتنا في اللاعبين كبيرة بالظهور بمستوى فني يساهم في تحقيق الفريق الشبابي الانتصار».


وأشار العويران إلى أن مباريات الاتحاد والشباب دائما تشهد إثارة وندية، متطلعا إلى لقاء يليق بالفريقين، ومتمنيا تحقيق الفريق الشبابي الفوز والتأهل وإسعاد الجماهير الشبابية.


واختتم حديثه بقوله: «سأكون أول الحاضرين لمواجهة الاتحاد والشباب، وسأساند الفريق الشبابي، وأتمنى التوفيق للاعبي الفريق في تحقيق الفوز والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي في البطولة».