The Saudi Embassy in Tajikistan welcomed the Al-Nassr Club delegation upon their arrival at Dushanbe Airport, where they were received by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Tajikistan, Walid Al-Rashidan.



The ambassador welcomed the Director of Sports Sector at Al-Nassr Club, Mr. Simao, the first team administrator Khalid Al-Ghanayman, operations manager Ahmed Al-Sarhan, and journalist Abdulaziz Al-Asimi in his office.



The Al-Nassr football team is set to face a strong match against "Istiklol Dushanbe," the champion of Tajikistan, as part of the fifth round of the group stage in the AFC Champions League.



The global team leads its group with 12 points from 4 consecutive victories, while Istiklol Dushanbe is in third place with 6 points, tied with the Iraqi team Al-Zawraa.



Notably absent from the Al-Nassr delegation were their captain, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, and international player Nawaf Al-Aqidi, both resting, as well as French player Kingsley Coman, who is not fit to play.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Nassr Club is performing exceptionally well in the league and has successfully continued its journey at the top of the league standings.