استقبلت السفارة السعودية بطاجيكستان بعثه نادي النصر لدى وصولها لمطار دوشنبيه، وكان في استقبالهم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية طاجيكستان وليد الرشيدان.


واستقبل السفير بمكتبه مدير القطاع الرياضي لنادي النصر السيد سيماو وإداري الفريق الأول خالد الغنيمان ومسؤول العمليات أحمد السرحان، والإعلامي عبدالعزيز العصيمي.


ويدخل فريق كرة القدم بنادي النصر مواجهة قوية أمام «استقلال دوشنبه» بطل طاجكيستان. ضمن مباريات الجولة الخامسة من منافسات دور المجموعات ببطولة دوري أبطال آسيا2.


ويتصدر العالمي مجموعته برصيد 12 نقطة من 4 انتصارات متتالية. فيما يأتي استقلال دوشنبه في المركز الثالث برصيد 6 نقاط، متساوياً مع الزوراء العراقي.


وتخلف عن مرافقة بعثة النصر قائده البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو والدولي نواف العقيدي بهدف الراحة، والفرنسي كينغسلي كومان لعدم الجاهزية.


يذكر أن نادي النصر يقدم مستويات مميزة على صعيد الدوري، ونجح في مواصلة رحلة صدارة بطولة الدوري.