أعلن رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم جياني إنفانتينو، منحه الجنسية اللبنانية، وذلك عقب لقاء جمعه مع الرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون.
وقال رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم: «فخورٌ بكوني لبنانيّاً - رسميّاً. تشرفتُ بمنحي الجنسية اللبنانية من الرئيس جوزاف عون، الذي التقيتُ به في بيروت اليوم للحديث عن تطوير كرة القدم وكيفية تعاوننا لمواصلة استخدام كرة القدم كأداة لتعزيز السلام، وتوفير التعليم، وإتاحة الفرص للشباب».
وتابع: «ناقشتُ مع الرئيس عون اجتماعنا السابق في نيويورك في سبتمبر الماضي، وتحدثنا عن تقدم مشروع «فيفا أرينا»، إضافة إلى مبادرات الفيفا الأخرى الجاري تنفيذها حالياً في لبنان. كان تحقيق أقصى استفادة من هذه المشاريع من بين نقاط النقاش مع وزيرة الشباب والرياضة، الدكتورة نورا بيرقداريان، وكان لي معها حوارٌ مثمر».
وأضاف: «بالتعاون مع (الاتحاد اللبناني لكرة القدم) وتحت قيادة هاشم حيدر، وبمساعدة برنامج «فيفا فوروورد»، تواصل كرة القدم إحداث فرق إيجابي في حياة الناس. بعد زيارتي لهذا البلد الجميل خلال إطلاق النسخة التجريبية الثانية من برنامج الفيفا لكرة القدم للمدارس، أعلم مدى حب الناس هنا للعبة، وأنا سعيد لأننا نستطيع مساعدة أولئك الذين لديهم حلم كرة القدم».
The President of the International Football Federation, Gianni Infantino, announced that he has been granted Lebanese citizenship, following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
Infantino said: “I am proud to be officially Lebanese. I was honored to be granted Lebanese citizenship by President Joseph Aoun, whom I met in Beirut today to discuss the development of football and how we can collaborate to continue using football as a tool to promote peace, provide education, and create opportunities for youth.”
He continued: “I discussed with President Aoun our previous meeting in New York last September, and we talked about the progress of the 'FIFA Arena' project, in addition to other FIFA initiatives currently being implemented in Lebanon. Maximizing the benefits of these projects was among the discussion points with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Nora Berjikian, and I had a fruitful dialogue with her.”
He added: “In collaboration with the Lebanese Football Association and under the leadership of Hashem Haidar, and with the support of the 'FIFA Forward' program, football continues to make a positive difference in people's lives. After my visit to this beautiful country during the launch of the second pilot phase of the FIFA Football for Schools program, I know how much people here love the game, and I am happy that we can help those who have a dream of football.”