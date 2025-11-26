The President of the International Football Federation, Gianni Infantino, announced that he has been granted Lebanese citizenship, following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.



Infantino said: “I am proud to be officially Lebanese. I was honored to be granted Lebanese citizenship by President Joseph Aoun, whom I met in Beirut today to discuss the development of football and how we can collaborate to continue using football as a tool to promote peace, provide education, and create opportunities for youth.”



He continued: “I discussed with President Aoun our previous meeting in New York last September, and we talked about the progress of the 'FIFA Arena' project, in addition to other FIFA initiatives currently being implemented in Lebanon. Maximizing the benefits of these projects was among the discussion points with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Nora Berjikian, and I had a fruitful dialogue with her.”



He added: “In collaboration with the Lebanese Football Association and under the leadership of Hashem Haidar, and with the support of the 'FIFA Forward' program, football continues to make a positive difference in people's lives. After my visit to this beautiful country during the launch of the second pilot phase of the FIFA Football for Schools program, I know how much people here love the game, and I am happy that we can help those who have a dream of football.”