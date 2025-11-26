أعلن رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم جياني إنفانتينو، منحه الجنسية اللبنانية، وذلك عقب لقاء جمعه مع الرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون.


وقال رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم: «فخورٌ بكوني لبنانيّاً - رسميّاً. تشرفتُ بمنحي الجنسية اللبنانية من الرئيس جوزاف عون، الذي التقيتُ به في بيروت اليوم للحديث عن تطوير كرة القدم وكيفية تعاوننا لمواصلة استخدام كرة القدم كأداة لتعزيز السلام، وتوفير التعليم، وإتاحة الفرص للشباب».


وتابع: «ناقشتُ مع الرئيس عون اجتماعنا السابق في نيويورك في سبتمبر الماضي، وتحدثنا عن تقدم مشروع «فيفا أرينا»، إضافة إلى مبادرات الفيفا الأخرى الجاري تنفيذها حالياً في لبنان. كان تحقيق أقصى استفادة من هذه المشاريع من بين نقاط النقاش مع وزيرة الشباب والرياضة، الدكتورة نورا بيرقداريان، وكان لي معها حوارٌ مثمر».


وأضاف: «بالتعاون مع (الاتحاد اللبناني لكرة القدم) وتحت قيادة هاشم حيدر، وبمساعدة برنامج «فيفا فوروورد»، تواصل كرة القدم إحداث فرق إيجابي في حياة الناس. بعد زيارتي لهذا البلد الجميل خلال إطلاق النسخة التجريبية الثانية من برنامج الفيفا لكرة القدم للمدارس، أعلم مدى حب الناس هنا للعبة، وأنا سعيد لأننا نستطيع مساعدة أولئك الذين لديهم حلم كرة القدم».