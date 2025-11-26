German Bayer Leverkusen defeated their host English Manchester City with two goals to none, in the match that took place last night (Tuesday) at the "Etihad" Stadium, as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League.

Alex Grimaldo opened the scoring for Leverkusen in the 23rd minute after a counterattack, then the visiting team doubled their lead in the 54th minute with a precise header from Schick.

Leverkusen Spoils Guardiola's Celebration

The defeat spoiled the celebration of Guardiola's 100th match in the UEFA Champions League as a coach for Manchester City, and it also ended the team's unbeaten home streak of 23 matches in the group stage/league of the continental tournament.

Manchester City and Leverkusen Standings

With this result, Manchester City's points remain at 10, placing them sixth in the UEFA Champions League standings, while Leverkusen raised their points to 8, sitting in 13th place.