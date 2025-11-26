تغلب باير ليفركوزن الألماني على مضيفه مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي بهدفين دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «الاتحاد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال أوروبا.

افتتح أليكس غريمالدو التسجيل لصالح ليفركوزن في الدقيقة 23 بعد هجمة مرتدة، ثم ضاعف الفريق الضيف تقدمه في الدقيقة 54 برأسية متقنة من شيك.

ليفركوزن يفسد احتفالية غوارديولا

وأفسدت الهزيمة الاحتفالية بمباراة غوارديولا الـ100 في دوري أبطال أوروبا كمدرب لمانشستر سيتي، كما أوقفت سلسلة الفريق الذي لم يُهزم على أرضه في 23 مباراة في مرحلة المجموعات/الدوري للبطولة القارية.

ترتيب مانشستر سيتي وليفركوزن

بهذه النتيجة، تجمد رصيد مانشستر سيتي عند 10 نقاط في المركز السادس بجدول ترتيب دوري أبطال أوروبا، بينما رفع ليفركوزن رصيده إلى 8 نقاط في المركز الـ13.