أوضح مدرب الشرطة مؤمن سليمان أن فريقه واجه خصماً كبيراً بحجم الهلال، مؤكداً أن الفريق العراقي قدّم شوطاً أول جيداً، قبل أن تتغير ملامح المباراة بعد حالة الطرد والهدف الثاني الذي تسبب في «انهيار المنظومة» داخل الملعب.


وقال سليمان في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب اللقاء:


«نحن نعرف قيمة خصمنا، الهلال فريق كبير، وقدمنا شوطاً أول جيداً، وحاول اللاعبون قدر المستطاع، لكن الفريق تعرض للانهيار بعد الطرد والهدف الثاني».


وكشف مدرب الشرطة عن معاناة الفريق من عدد كبير من الغيابات، موضحاً أن ذلك أثّر على خياراته الفنية، وأضاف:


«لدينا 6 غيابات، ومن المفترض أن تكون قائمة الفريق 20 لاعباً، لكننا كنا 16 فقط بسبب النقص. الهلال قد يواجه غيابات أيضاً، لكنه يمتلك صفاً ثانياً قوياً، بينما الغيابات تؤثر على أي فريق مثل وضعنا اليوم».


وأكد سليمان أن فريقه سيعمل على معالجة الأخطاء والاستعداد بشكل أفضل للمباريات القادمة، رغم الظروف الصعبة التي يمر بها الفريق في الفترة الحالية.