Police coach Moamen Suleiman clarified that his team faced a formidable opponent like Al-Hilal, emphasizing that the Iraqi team had a good first half before the dynamics of the match changed after the red card and the second goal, which led to a "collapse of the system" on the field.



In the press conference following the match, Suleiman said:



“We know the value of our opponent; Al-Hilal is a big team, and we had a good first half. The players tried as much as they could, but the team collapsed after the red card and the second goal.”



Suleiman revealed that the team is suffering from a significant number of absences, explaining that this has affected his tactical options. He added:



“We have 6 absences, and the team roster is supposed to have 20 players, but we were only 16 due to the shortage. Al-Hilal may also face absences, but they have a strong second line, while absences affect any team, as is our situation today.”



Suleiman confirmed that his team will work on correcting mistakes and preparing better for upcoming matches, despite the difficult circumstances the team is currently facing.