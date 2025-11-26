أكد مهاجم الهلال ماركوس ليوناردو أن العمل هو الأساس في تحقيق النتائج، مشدداً على أن الجدية والتركيز داخل الملعب هما ما يصنعان الفارق في المباريات المهمة، سواء على المستوى المحلي أو القاري.


وقال ليوناردو خلال حديثه في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب المباراة: «الأهم هو العمل، وبدون العمل لا نصل لشيء. أحاول دائماً أن أضع كل ما لديّ في كل لقاء، وأن أكون في أعلى درجات التركيز».


وأعرب المهاجم البرازيلي عن سعادته بتسجيل الأهداف، لكنه شدّد على أن قيمة الانتصار بالنسبة له أكبر من قيمة التسجيل، مبيناً: «أنا سعيد بالأهداف، لكن الأهم من تسجيلها هو الفوز الذي كان نتيجة جهد كبير بذلناه طوال الأسبوع».


وأوضح ليوناردو الفارق بين البطولات التي يشارك فيها الهلال، قائلاً:


«هما مسابقتان مختلفتان؛ في الدوري توجد فرصة للتعويض، أما في دوري أبطال آسيا فلا يوجد تعويض، وكل مباراة تُعد حاسمة».


واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على أهمية المحافظة على النسق الحالي والعمل المستمر لتحقيق أهداف الفريق في مختلف البطولات.