Al-Hilal striker Marcos Leonardo confirmed that hard work is the foundation for achieving results, emphasizing that seriousness and focus on the field are what make the difference in important matches, whether at the local or continental level.



Leonardo said during his speech at the press conference after the match: "The most important thing is work, and without work, we achieve nothing. I always try to give my all in every match and to be at the highest level of focus."



The Brazilian striker expressed his happiness at scoring goals, but stressed that the value of victory is greater for him than the value of scoring, stating: "I am happy with the goals, but what matters more than scoring is the win, which was the result of a great effort we put in throughout the week."



Leonardo explained the difference between the tournaments in which Al-Hilal participates, saying:



"They are two different competitions; in the league, there is a chance for redemption, while in the AFC Champions League, there is no redemption, and every match is crucial."



He concluded his remarks by emphasizing the importance of maintaining the current rhythm and continuous work to achieve the team's goals in various tournaments.