La Media sports platform has released its annual report for 2025 on the best-selling clubs' jerseys worldwide, based on digital and traditional sales data, reports from supply companies, and global sales chains. The report revealed that Real Madrid topped the list with 3.13 million jerseys sold, followed by Barcelona with 2.94 million, and Paris Saint-Germain with 2.54 million, while major European clubs maintained their usual presence among the top spots.



The biggest surprise was the entry of Saudi club Al-Nassr into the list of the top 10 clubs globally in terms of jersey sales, with its jersey sales reaching 1.28 million copies, placing it tenth in the world and making it the top-selling club in the Arab world, the Middle East, and the Asian continent for the year.



This global appearance reflects the strength of Al-Nassr's brand, its expanding fan base beyond borders, and the influence of its stars, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who played a pivotal role in enhancing the global reach of the club's jersey. It also demonstrates the ability of Saudi clubs to compete with clubs from Europe and South America in a highly competitive global market.



The report confirms that Al-Nassr has become a key player in the global jersey market, having surpassed dozens of major European clubs, making it the only club from the region present among the giants.



The top 10 clubs for jersey sales:



1. Real Madrid – 3.13M



2. Barcelona – 2.94M



3. Paris Saint-Germain – 2.54M



4. Bayern Munich – 2.37M



5. Inter Miami – 2.16M



6. Boca Juniors – 1.93M



7. Manchester United – 1.85M



8. Flamengo – 1.67M



9. Chelsea – 1.42M



10. Al-Nassr – 1.28M