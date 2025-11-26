أصدرت منصة La Media الرياضية تقريرها السنوي لعام 2025 حول الأندية الأكثر مبيعاً لقمصانها حول العالم، مستندة إلى بيانات المبيعات الرقمية والتقليدية وتقارير شركات التوريد وسلاسل البيع العالمية. وكشف التقرير عن تصدر ريال مدريد القائمة بـ3.13 مليون قميص، يليه برشلونة بـ2.94 مليون، ثم باريس سان جيرمان بـ2.54 مليون، فيما حافظت الأندية الأوروبية الكبرى على حضورها المعتاد ضمن المراكز الأولى.


المفاجأة الأبرز تمثلت في دخول نادي النصر السعودي قائمة أفضل 10 أندية عالمياً من حيث مبيعات القمصان، بعد وصول مبيعات قميصه إلى 1.28 مليون نسخة، ليحتل المركز العاشر عالمياً، ويتصدر أندية العالم العربي والشرق الأوسط والقارة الآسيوية، كأكثر نادٍ مبيعاً للقمصان خلال العام.


ويعكس هذا الظهور العالمي قوة العلامة التجارية للنصر، واتساع جماهيريته خارج الحدود، وتأثير نجومه وفي مقدمتهم كريستيانو رونالدو الذي لعب دوراً محورياً في تعزيز انتشار قميص النادي عالمياً. كما يثبت قدرة الأندية السعودية على منافسة أندية أوروبا وأمريكا الجنوبية في سوق عالمي شديد التنافسية.


ويؤكد التقرير أن النصر بات لاعباً رئيسياً في سوق القمصان العالمي، بعد أن تجاوز عشرات الأندية الأوروبية الكبرى، ليصبح النادي الوحيد من المنطقة الحاضر في دائرة العمالقة.


المراكز الـ 10 الأولى للأندية الأكثر مبيعاً للقمصان:


1. ريال مدريد – 3.13M


2. برشلونة – 2.94M


3. باريس سان جيرمان – 2.54M


4. بايرن ميونخ – 2.37M


5. إنتر ميامي – 2.16M


6. بوكا جونيورز – 1.93M


7. مانشستر يونايتد – 1.85M


8. فلامينغو – 1.67M


9. تشيلسي – 1.42M


10. النصر – 1.28M