تأهل منتخب الكويت إلى نهائيات كأس العرب بعد فوزه على نظيره منتخب موريتانيا بهدفين دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد حمد بن جاسم بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة.


لم ينتظر الأزرق طويلًا حتى يفتتح التسجيل، فبعد تسديدة أولى خطيرة من خارج المنطقة لـ«المرابطون» جاورت القائم الأيمن للحارس خالد الرشيدي، رد منتخب الكويت سريعًا بهجمة منظمة، قبل أن يرسل راشد الدوسري كرة عرضية متقنة، أخفق المدافع ديميني ساليك في إبعادها، ليتابعها المميز محمد دحام برأسية داخل الشباك باغتت الحارس بابكر ديوب (د: 8).


حاول المنتخب الموريتاني العودة بالنتيجة سريعًا، وسنحت فرصة خطيرة لمامادو لكن الرشيدي خرج بالوقت المثالي للتعامل مع الكرة والتصدي للمحاولة، ومرة أخرى لم يتأخر المنتخب الكويتي في مضاعفة النتيجة حيث أرسل دحام كرة عرضية إلى داخل منطقة الجزاء، لكن المدافع نوح محمد العبد لاعب نادي الجيش الملكي المغربي لمسها بشكلٍ طفيف، لتخادع حارس المرمى وتكمل طريقها نحو الشباك (د: 23).


التقدم بهدفين أراح المنتخب الكويتي كثيرًا، مما مكّن المدرب بيتزي من اللعب بأسلوب تكتيكي أكثر حذرًا في الشوط الثاني، ليتراجع أكثر للخلف، ويحافظ على التنظيم الدفاعي الجيد مع الاعتماد على الهجمات المرتدة الخطيرة، فيما لم تنجح موريتانيا في استثماراستحواذها للكرة، وتم إلغاء هدف لها بداعي التسلل بعد الرجوع لتقنية حكم الفيديو، لتنتهي المباراة بهدفين دون رد معلنةً تأهل المنتخب الكويتي إلى كأس العرب FIFA في قطر ليجاور منتخبات مصر، والأردن، والإمارات في المجموعة الثالثة.