تأهل منتخب الكويت إلى نهائيات كأس العرب بعد فوزه على نظيره منتخب موريتانيا بهدفين دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد حمد بن جاسم بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة.
لم ينتظر الأزرق طويلًا حتى يفتتح التسجيل، فبعد تسديدة أولى خطيرة من خارج المنطقة لـ«المرابطون» جاورت القائم الأيمن للحارس خالد الرشيدي، رد منتخب الكويت سريعًا بهجمة منظمة، قبل أن يرسل راشد الدوسري كرة عرضية متقنة، أخفق المدافع ديميني ساليك في إبعادها، ليتابعها المميز محمد دحام برأسية داخل الشباك باغتت الحارس بابكر ديوب (د: 8).
حاول المنتخب الموريتاني العودة بالنتيجة سريعًا، وسنحت فرصة خطيرة لمامادو لكن الرشيدي خرج بالوقت المثالي للتعامل مع الكرة والتصدي للمحاولة، ومرة أخرى لم يتأخر المنتخب الكويتي في مضاعفة النتيجة حيث أرسل دحام كرة عرضية إلى داخل منطقة الجزاء، لكن المدافع نوح محمد العبد لاعب نادي الجيش الملكي المغربي لمسها بشكلٍ طفيف، لتخادع حارس المرمى وتكمل طريقها نحو الشباك (د: 23).
التقدم بهدفين أراح المنتخب الكويتي كثيرًا، مما مكّن المدرب بيتزي من اللعب بأسلوب تكتيكي أكثر حذرًا في الشوط الثاني، ليتراجع أكثر للخلف، ويحافظ على التنظيم الدفاعي الجيد مع الاعتماد على الهجمات المرتدة الخطيرة، فيما لم تنجح موريتانيا في استثماراستحواذها للكرة، وتم إلغاء هدف لها بداعي التسلل بعد الرجوع لتقنية حكم الفيديو، لتنتهي المباراة بهدفين دون رد معلنةً تأهل المنتخب الكويتي إلى كأس العرب FIFA في قطر ليجاور منتخبات مصر، والأردن، والإمارات في المجموعة الثالثة.
The Kuwait national team qualified for the Arab Cup finals after defeating their counterpart, the Mauritania national team, with a score of two goals to none, in the match held at Hamad Bin Jassim Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha.
The Blue team did not wait long to open the scoring; after an initial dangerous shot from outside the area by the "Mourabitoun" that grazed the right post of goalkeeper Khaled Al-Rashidi, the Kuwait team quickly responded with an organized attack. Rashid Al-Dosari sent a precise cross that defender Dimi Saliq failed to clear, allowing the outstanding Mohammed Daham to follow it up with a header into the net that caught goalkeeper Babacar Diop off guard (8').
The Mauritanian team tried to quickly get back into the game, and a dangerous opportunity arose for Mamadou, but Al-Rashidi came out at the perfect time to deal with the ball and thwart the attempt. Once again, the Kuwait team did not take long to double the score, as Daham sent a cross into the penalty area, but defender Noah Mohammed Al-Abd of the Royal Army Club in Morocco slightly touched it, deceiving the goalkeeper and allowing it to find its way into the net (23').
The two-goal lead relieved the Kuwait team significantly, enabling coach Pizzi to adopt a more cautious tactical approach in the second half, retreating further back while maintaining good defensive organization and relying on dangerous counter-attacks. Meanwhile, Mauritania failed to capitalize on their ball possession, and a goal was disallowed for them due to offside after reviewing the video assistant referee technology. The match ended with a score of two goals to none, announcing the qualification of the Kuwait national team to the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar, where they will join the teams of Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE in Group C.