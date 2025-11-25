توصل منظمو نهائي كوبا أمريكا 2024 إلى تسوية مالية بقيمة تتجاوز 14 مليون دولار، بعد دعوى جماعية رفعها مشجعون تضرروا من الفوضى التي سبقت مباراة الأرجنتين وكولومبيا في ملعب «هارد روك» بميامي، في 14 يوليو 2024، والتي أدت إلى منع بعض أصحاب التذاكر من الدخول، فيما غادر آخرون خوفاً على سلامتهم.


ووفق بنود التسوية، ستشارك كونميبول وكونكاكاف وشركة الأمن Best Security وشركة South Florida Stadium في تمويل صندوق تعويضات للمشجعين، على أن تُحدد القيمة النهائية وفق عدد المطالبات.


وشهد يوم المباراة اقتحام مشجعين بلا تذاكر للبوابات، ما تسبب في إغلاق المداخل وخلق حالة تدافع خطيرة اضطر معها مسؤولو الملعب إلى إعادة فتح الأبواب قبل إغلاقها مجدداً بعد امتلاء المدرجات. وأسفرت الأحداث عن 27 حالة اعتقال و120 حالة استجابة طبية.


وتمنح التسوية تعويضات تصل إلى 2000 دولار للمشجعين الذين مُنعوا من الدخول، و100 دولار لمن حُرموا من الاستخدام الكامل لمرافق الملعب.