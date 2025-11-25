The organizers of the 2024 Copa America final reached a financial settlement exceeding $14 million, following a class-action lawsuit filed by fans affected by the chaos that preceded the Argentina vs. Colombia match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 14, 2024, which led to some ticket holders being denied entry, while others left out of concern for their safety.



According to the terms of the settlement, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, Best Security, and South Florida Stadium will contribute to a compensation fund for fans, with the final amount to be determined based on the number of claims.



On the day of the match, ticketless fans stormed the gates, causing entrances to be closed and creating a dangerous stampede situation that forced stadium officials to reopen the doors before closing them again after the stands were filled. The events resulted in 27 arrests and 120 medical responses.



The settlement provides compensation of up to $2,000 for fans who were denied entry, and $100 for those who were deprived of full access to the stadium facilities.