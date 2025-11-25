وقف مدرب فريق الشباب إيمانويل الغواسيل على أبرز نقاط الضعف في فريق الاتحاد الذي سيواجه (السبت) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة، ضمن مباريات الدور ربع النهائي في كأس الملك، وذلك خلال متابعته برفقة مساعديه لمواجهة الفريق الاتحادي أمام نظيره الدحيل القطري التي خسرها العميد بنتيجة 4/2، في دور المجموعات بمسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، إذ يسعى المدرب الغواسيل لاستغلال نقاط الضعف في فريق الاتحاد، ووضع الأسلوب الفني المناسب، واعتماد التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها المواجهة الحاسمة في بطولة كأس الملك.


وكان الفريق الشبابي استعاد خدمات المهاجم عبدالرزاق حمدالله بعد غياب طويل بسبب الإصابة، ونجح اللاعب في تسجيل أول أهدافه في شباك الأخدود في اللقاء الذي انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/1، ضمن مباريات الجولة التاسعة من دوري روشن، ويعول أنصار الشباب على النجم حمدالله في المساهمة مع زملائه في تحقيق الانتصار على فريق الاتحاد والتأهل لنصف نهائي كأس الملك.