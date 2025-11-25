وقف مدرب فريق الشباب إيمانويل الغواسيل على أبرز نقاط الضعف في فريق الاتحاد الذي سيواجه (السبت) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة، ضمن مباريات الدور ربع النهائي في كأس الملك، وذلك خلال متابعته برفقة مساعديه لمواجهة الفريق الاتحادي أمام نظيره الدحيل القطري التي خسرها العميد بنتيجة 4/2، في دور المجموعات بمسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، إذ يسعى المدرب الغواسيل لاستغلال نقاط الضعف في فريق الاتحاد، ووضع الأسلوب الفني المناسب، واعتماد التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها المواجهة الحاسمة في بطولة كأس الملك.
وكان الفريق الشبابي استعاد خدمات المهاجم عبدالرزاق حمدالله بعد غياب طويل بسبب الإصابة، ونجح اللاعب في تسجيل أول أهدافه في شباك الأخدود في اللقاء الذي انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/1، ضمن مباريات الجولة التاسعة من دوري روشن، ويعول أنصار الشباب على النجم حمدالله في المساهمة مع زملائه في تحقيق الانتصار على فريق الاتحاد والتأهل لنصف نهائي كأس الملك.
The youth team coach, Emmanuel Al-Ghuwasil, focused on the main weaknesses of the Al-Ittihad team that they will face next Saturday at 8:30 PM at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the quarter-final matches in the King's Cup. This observation came during his monitoring, along with his assistants, of the Al-Ittihad team's match against their Qatari counterpart, Al-Duhail, which the team lost 4-2 in the group stage of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. Coach Al-Ghuwasil aims to exploit the weaknesses in the Al-Ittihad team, establish the appropriate tactical style, and determine the starting lineup that will compete in the decisive match of the King's Cup.
The youth team has regained the services of striker Abdulrazak Hamdallah after a long absence due to injury, and the player succeeded in scoring his first goal against Al-Akhdood in the match that ended in a 1-1 draw, as part of the ninth round of the Roshan League. The youth fans are counting on star Hamdallah to contribute alongside his teammates to achieve victory over Al-Ittihad and qualify for the semi-finals of the King's Cup.