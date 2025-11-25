The youth team coach, Emmanuel Al-Ghuwasil, focused on the main weaknesses of the Al-Ittihad team that they will face next Saturday at 8:30 PM at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the quarter-final matches in the King's Cup. This observation came during his monitoring, along with his assistants, of the Al-Ittihad team's match against their Qatari counterpart, Al-Duhail, which the team lost 4-2 in the group stage of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. Coach Al-Ghuwasil aims to exploit the weaknesses in the Al-Ittihad team, establish the appropriate tactical style, and determine the starting lineup that will compete in the decisive match of the King's Cup.



The youth team has regained the services of striker Abdulrazak Hamdallah after a long absence due to injury, and the player succeeded in scoring his first goal against Al-Akhdood in the match that ended in a 1-1 draw, as part of the ninth round of the Roshan League. The youth fans are counting on star Hamdallah to contribute alongside his teammates to achieve victory over Al-Ittihad and qualify for the semi-finals of the King's Cup.