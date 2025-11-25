The coach of Al-Khulood, Buckingham, is striving to regain the winning tone by facing his team against Al-Khaleej on Friday at 5:50 PM, at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the quarter-finals of the King's Cup for the current season. This comes after his team suffered its fourth consecutive loss in the Roshan Saudi Pro League, the first against Riyadh 1-0, the second against Neom 3-2, the third against Al-Qadisiyah 4-0, and the fourth against Al-Hazm 2-1. Al-Khulood currently occupies the eleventh position with 9 points in the league standings, and Coach Buckingham aims to achieve victory over Al-Khaleej and reach the semi-finals of the King's Cup.



For his part, star player Hattan Bahbari confirmed that he and his teammates in Al-Khulood have pledged to show a great technical level and achieve victory over Al-Khaleej in the quarter-finals, qualifying for the semi-finals of the prestigious King's Cup, and bringing joy to the fans of Al-Khulood, God willing.