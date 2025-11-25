يسعى مدرب الخلود باكينغهام لاستعادة نغمة الانتصارات، من خلال مواجهة فريقه أمام الخليج (الجمعة) 5:50 مساء، على ملعب نادي الحزم في الرس، ضمن مباريات دور الربع نهائي في كأس الملك للموسم الحالي، وذلك بعد أن تعرض فريقه للخسارة الرابعة على التوالي في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، الأولى من فريق الرياض 1/0، والثانية من فريق نيوم 3/2، والثالثة من فريق القادسية 4/0، والرابعة من فريق الحزم 2/1، إذ يحتل فريق الخلود المركز الحادي عشر برصيد 9 نقاط في بطولة الدوري، ويطمح المدرب باكينغهام لتحقيق الفوز على فريق الخليج والوصول لدور نصف النهائي في بطولة كأس الملك.


من جانبه أكد النجم هتان باهبري أنه وزملاءه اللاعبين في فريق الخلود تعاهدوا على الظهور بالمستوى الفني الرائع، وتحقيق الفوز على فريق الخليج في دور الثمانية، والتأهل لدور الأربعة في بطولة كأس الملك الغالي، وإسعاد جماهير الخلود بمشيئة الله.