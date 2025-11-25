يسعى مدرب الخلود باكينغهام لاستعادة نغمة الانتصارات، من خلال مواجهة فريقه أمام الخليج (الجمعة) 5:50 مساء، على ملعب نادي الحزم في الرس، ضمن مباريات دور الربع نهائي في كأس الملك للموسم الحالي، وذلك بعد أن تعرض فريقه للخسارة الرابعة على التوالي في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، الأولى من فريق الرياض 1/0، والثانية من فريق نيوم 3/2، والثالثة من فريق القادسية 4/0، والرابعة من فريق الحزم 2/1، إذ يحتل فريق الخلود المركز الحادي عشر برصيد 9 نقاط في بطولة الدوري، ويطمح المدرب باكينغهام لتحقيق الفوز على فريق الخليج والوصول لدور نصف النهائي في بطولة كأس الملك.
من جانبه أكد النجم هتان باهبري أنه وزملاءه اللاعبين في فريق الخلود تعاهدوا على الظهور بالمستوى الفني الرائع، وتحقيق الفوز على فريق الخليج في دور الثمانية، والتأهل لدور الأربعة في بطولة كأس الملك الغالي، وإسعاد جماهير الخلود بمشيئة الله.
The coach of Al-Khulood, Buckingham, is striving to regain the winning tone by facing his team against Al-Khaleej on Friday at 5:50 PM, at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the quarter-finals of the King's Cup for the current season. This comes after his team suffered its fourth consecutive loss in the Roshan Saudi Pro League, the first against Riyadh 1-0, the second against Neom 3-2, the third against Al-Qadisiyah 4-0, and the fourth against Al-Hazm 2-1. Al-Khulood currently occupies the eleventh position with 9 points in the league standings, and Coach Buckingham aims to achieve victory over Al-Khaleej and reach the semi-finals of the King's Cup.
For his part, star player Hattan Bahbari confirmed that he and his teammates in Al-Khulood have pledged to show a great technical level and achieve victory over Al-Khaleej in the quarter-finals, qualifying for the semi-finals of the prestigious King's Cup, and bringing joy to the fans of Al-Khulood, God willing.