يغيب النجم النصراوي ساديو ماني عن مواجهة فريقه أمام النجمة يوم الأحد 19 ديسمبر القادم الساعة 8:30 مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة العاشرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، عقب حصوله على الإنذار الرابع في مباراة الخليج الماضية التي انتهت لصالح النصر بنتيجة 1/4 في بطولة الدوري والتي كان للاعب ماني بصمة رائعة بتسجيل الهدف الثالث لفريقه من كرة رائعة هز بها شباك الخليج.


ويعتلي فريق النصر الصدارة برصيد 27 نقطة، من تسع مباريات، حقق خلالها العلامة الكاملة في دوري روشن.