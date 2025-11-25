The Al-Nasr star Sadio Mané will miss his team's match against Al-Najma on Sunday, December 19, at 8:30 PM, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the tenth round of the Saudi Pro League, after receiving his fourth yellow card in the last match against Al-Khaleej, which ended in favor of Al-Nasr with a score of 1-4. Mané made a significant impact in that match by scoring the third goal for his team with a brilliant shot that found the back of the net.



Al-Nasr currently leads the standings with 27 points from nine matches, achieving a perfect score in the Roshan League.