يغيب النجم النصراوي ساديو ماني عن مواجهة فريقه أمام النجمة يوم الأحد 19 ديسمبر القادم الساعة 8:30 مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة العاشرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، عقب حصوله على الإنذار الرابع في مباراة الخليج الماضية التي انتهت لصالح النصر بنتيجة 1/4 في بطولة الدوري والتي كان للاعب ماني بصمة رائعة بتسجيل الهدف الثالث لفريقه من كرة رائعة هز بها شباك الخليج.
ويعتلي فريق النصر الصدارة برصيد 27 نقطة، من تسع مباريات، حقق خلالها العلامة الكاملة في دوري روشن.
The Al-Nasr star Sadio Mané will miss his team's match against Al-Najma on Sunday, December 19, at 8:30 PM, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the tenth round of the Saudi Pro League, after receiving his fourth yellow card in the last match against Al-Khaleej, which ended in favor of Al-Nasr with a score of 1-4. Mané made a significant impact in that match by scoring the third goal for his team with a brilliant shot that found the back of the net.
Al-Nasr currently leads the standings with 27 points from nine matches, achieving a perfect score in the Roshan League.