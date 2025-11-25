كشفت مختبرات ووب الأمريكية WHOOP Advanced Labs، بعد مرور 24 ساعة من تسجيل كريستيانو رونالدو هدفه «الدراجة» في الدوري السعودي مع نادي النصر، عن نتائج فحوص حيوية أظهرت مؤشرات أداء استثنائية للنجم البرتغالي.
وأوضحت البيانات أن رونالدو سجّل مستويات منخفضة من الالتهاب، وكفاءة عالية في توصيل الأكسجين، إضافة إلى دقّة في العمليات الأيضية، ما يعكس أداءً جسدياً يقارب مستوى لاعب أصغر منه بـ12 عاماً. وجاءت النتائج ضمن تحليل متخصص لقياسات النوم، والاستشفاء، والطاقة، والكتلة العضلية، في إطار متابعة دورية لأداء اللاعب مع نادي النصر.
انفوجرافيك:
مؤشرات الأداء الحيوي
الالتهاب (Inflammation):
منخفض ويعكس استشفاء عالياً.
توصيل الأكسجين (Oxygen Efficiency):
مرتفع ويدعم قوة التحمل.
العمليات الأيضية (Metabolic Activity):
دقيقة ومنتظمة، تشير لكفاءة جسدية نادرة.
العمر الحيوي (Biological Age):
جسد يعمل كأنه بعمر 28 عاماً (أصغر بـ 12 سنة من عمره الزمني).
النوم والاستشفاء (Recovery & Sleep):
معدلات عالية تدعم الجاهزية البدنية.
WHOOP Advanced Labs, the American laboratories, revealed after 24 hours of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his "bicycle" goal in the Saudi league with Al-Nassr, the results of vital tests that showed exceptional performance indicators for the Portuguese star.
The data indicated that Ronaldo recorded low levels of inflammation, high efficiency in oxygen delivery, in addition to precision in metabolic processes, reflecting a physical performance comparable to that of a player 12 years younger than him. The results came as part of a specialized analysis of sleep measurements, recovery, energy, and muscle mass, as part of a periodic follow-up on the player's performance with Al-Nassr.
Infographic:
Vital Performance Indicators
Inflammation:
Low and reflects high recovery.
Oxygen Efficiency:
High and supports endurance strength.
Metabolic Activity:
Precise and regular, indicating rare physical efficiency.
Biological Age:
A body that functions as if it is 28 years old (12 years younger than his chronological age).
Recovery & Sleep:
High rates that support physical readiness.