كشفت مختبرات ووب الأمريكية WHOOP Advanced Labs، بعد مرور 24 ساعة من تسجيل كريستيانو رونالدو هدفه «الدراجة» في الدوري السعودي مع نادي النصر، عن نتائج فحوص حيوية أظهرت مؤشرات أداء استثنائية للنجم البرتغالي.


وأوضحت البيانات أن رونالدو سجّل مستويات منخفضة من الالتهاب، وكفاءة عالية في توصيل الأكسجين، إضافة إلى دقّة في العمليات الأيضية، ما يعكس أداءً جسدياً يقارب مستوى لاعب أصغر منه بـ12 عاماً. وجاءت النتائج ضمن تحليل متخصص لقياسات النوم، والاستشفاء، والطاقة، والكتلة العضلية، في إطار متابعة دورية لأداء اللاعب مع نادي النصر.


انفوجرافيك:


مؤشرات الأداء الحيوي


الالتهاب (Inflammation):


منخفض ويعكس استشفاء عالياً.


توصيل الأكسجين (Oxygen Efficiency):


مرتفع ويدعم قوة التحمل.


العمليات الأيضية (Metabolic Activity):


دقيقة ومنتظمة، تشير لكفاءة جسدية نادرة.


العمر الحيوي (Biological Age):


جسد يعمل كأنه بعمر 28 عاماً (أصغر بـ 12 سنة من عمره الزمني).


النوم والاستشفاء (Recovery & Sleep):


معدلات عالية تدعم الجاهزية البدنية.