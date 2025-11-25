يُعد ميدان الجنادرية للهجن أحد أعرق الميادين السعودية التاريخية، التي يتجاوز عددها (24) ميداناً، ومقراً لثامن بطولات ومهرجانات الموسم الجاري، التي يقيمها وينظمها الاتحاد السعودي للهجن، وفقاً لتقويم الموسم الرياضي 2025/ 2026.
وبدأ موسم الاتحاد السعودي للهجن بإقامة سباق المفاريد، تلاه موسم الطائف، ثم مهرجان ولي العهد للهجن، يليه سباق اليوم الوطني الـ(95)، وسباقات الميادين، وكأس الاتحاد السعودي، وكأس اللجنة الأولمبية السعودية، على أن تنطلق منافسات كأس وزارة الرياضة في نسختها الخامسة خلال الفترة من (1 إلى 5) ديسمبر القادم.
وشهدت بطولات ومهرجانات الموسم إقامة أكثر من (1500) شوط، من بينها أشواط للراكب البشري (للرجال والسيدات)، في عدة مناطق ومدن ومحافظات سعودية، شارك فيها أكثر من (25) ألف مطية من دول مختلفة في جميع قارات العالم، وبمجموع جوائز تجاوز (250) مليون ريال.
ونجح الاتحاد في تنظيم مهرجانات وبطولات كبرى شهدت زيادات كبيرة في أعداد المستثمرين والملاك والمضمّرين، ومن عدة دول، أبرزها مهرجان ولي العهد الذي دخل موسوعة «غينيس» للأرقام القياسية كأكبر مهرجان لسباقات الهجن في العالم.
وعمل الاتحاد السعودي للهجن على حوكمة السباقات وتحديث إدارتها تقنياً، ورفع معايير الاحترافية والجودة، مع توسيع انتشار الرياضة وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية ومشاركة المرأة. وأسهمت البطولات في تنشيط الاقتصاد والسياحة، وتطوير البنية التحتية للمضامير، وتعزيز مكانة السعودية عالمياً في رياضة الهجن.
The Janadriyah Camel Racing Field is one of the most prestigious historical racing fields in Saudi Arabia, with more than (24) fields, and it is the venue for the eighth championships and festivals of the current season, organized by the Saudi Camel Racing Federation, according to the sports season calendar 2025/2026.
The season of the Saudi Camel Racing Federation began with the Mufarid race, followed by the Taif season, then the Crown Prince Camel Festival, followed by the National Day Race (95), the field races, the Saudi Federation Cup, and the Saudi Olympic Committee Cup, with the competitions for the Ministry of Sports Cup in its fifth edition set to kick off from (1 to 5) December next.
The championships and festivals of the season witnessed the holding of more than (1500) heats, including heats for human riders (for men and women), in several regions, cities, and provinces of Saudi Arabia, with participation from more than (25) thousand camels from different countries across all continents, with total prizes exceeding (250) million riyals.
The federation succeeded in organizing major festivals and championships that saw significant increases in the number of investors, owners, and trainers from various countries, most notably the Crown Prince Festival, which entered the "Guinness" World Records as the largest camel racing festival in the world.
The Saudi Camel Racing Federation has worked on governing the races and updating their management technically, raising standards of professionalism and quality, while expanding the sport's reach and empowering national talents and women's participation. The championships have contributed to stimulating the economy and tourism, developing the infrastructure of the tracks, and enhancing Saudi Arabia's global standing in camel racing.