يُعد ميدان الجنادرية للهجن أحد أعرق الميادين السعودية التاريخية، التي يتجاوز عددها (24) ميداناً، ومقراً لثامن بطولات ومهرجانات الموسم الجاري، التي يقيمها وينظمها الاتحاد السعودي للهجن، وفقاً لتقويم الموسم الرياضي 2025/ 2026.


وبدأ موسم الاتحاد السعودي للهجن بإقامة سباق المفاريد، تلاه موسم الطائف، ثم مهرجان ولي العهد للهجن، يليه سباق اليوم الوطني الـ(95)، وسباقات الميادين، وكأس الاتحاد السعودي، وكأس اللجنة الأولمبية السعودية، على أن تنطلق منافسات كأس وزارة الرياضة في نسختها الخامسة خلال الفترة من (1 إلى 5) ديسمبر القادم.


وشهدت بطولات ومهرجانات الموسم إقامة أكثر من (1500) شوط، من بينها أشواط للراكب البشري (للرجال والسيدات)، في عدة مناطق ومدن ومحافظات سعودية، شارك فيها أكثر من (25) ألف مطية من دول مختلفة في جميع قارات العالم، وبمجموع جوائز تجاوز (250) مليون ريال.


ونجح الاتحاد في تنظيم مهرجانات وبطولات كبرى شهدت زيادات كبيرة في أعداد المستثمرين والملاك والمضمّرين، ومن عدة دول، أبرزها مهرجان ولي العهد الذي دخل موسوعة «غينيس» للأرقام القياسية كأكبر مهرجان لسباقات الهجن في العالم.

وعمل الاتحاد السعودي للهجن على حوكمة السباقات وتحديث إدارتها تقنياً، ورفع معايير الاحترافية والجودة، مع توسيع انتشار الرياضة وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية ومشاركة المرأة. وأسهمت البطولات في تنشيط الاقتصاد والسياحة، وتطوير البنية التحتية للمضامير، وتعزيز مكانة السعودية عالمياً في رياضة الهجن.