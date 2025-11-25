The Janadriyah Camel Racing Field is one of the most prestigious historical racing fields in Saudi Arabia, with more than (24) fields, and it is the venue for the eighth championships and festivals of the current season, organized by the Saudi Camel Racing Federation, according to the sports season calendar 2025/2026.



The season of the Saudi Camel Racing Federation began with the Mufarid race, followed by the Taif season, then the Crown Prince Camel Festival, followed by the National Day Race (95), the field races, the Saudi Federation Cup, and the Saudi Olympic Committee Cup, with the competitions for the Ministry of Sports Cup in its fifth edition set to kick off from (1 to 5) December next.



The championships and festivals of the season witnessed the holding of more than (1500) heats, including heats for human riders (for men and women), in several regions, cities, and provinces of Saudi Arabia, with participation from more than (25) thousand camels from different countries across all continents, with total prizes exceeding (250) million riyals.



The federation succeeded in organizing major festivals and championships that saw significant increases in the number of investors, owners, and trainers from various countries, most notably the Crown Prince Festival, which entered the "Guinness" World Records as the largest camel racing festival in the world.