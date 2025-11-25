The eyes of motorsport enthusiasts around the world are turned towards Jeddah, which is hosting the final round of the World Rally Championship "Saudi Rally 2025," under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, from November 26 to 29 of this year.



The final round, which marks the Kingdom's first hosting of a World Rally Championship event, will see the participation of (82) drivers and co-drivers from (25) nationalities across three categories, including Saudi drivers Hamza Bakshab in the (RC2) category and Saeed Al-Mouri in the (RC3) category. Both are graduates of the "Next Saudi Generation" program, which aims to support and develop Saudi talents in motorsport, as part of the significant efforts made by the Automobile Federation and under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports, to support Saudi youth and provide opportunities for future champions from the nation’s sons and daughters to enter the world of rallying and integrate them into the motorsport arena.



The Saudi Rally 2025 is an important milestone in the calendar of this global championship, concluding the World Rally Championship competitions on Saudi soil, while simultaneously highlighting the growing presence of Saudi drivers and the role of the "Next Saudi Generation" program in preparing a new generation of talents capable of competing on international stages.