تتجه أنظار عشاق رياضة المحركات العالمية نحو محافظة جدة، التي تستضيف الجولة الختامية من بطولة العالم للراليات «رالي السعودية 2025»، بإشراف وزارة الرياضة، وتنظيم الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية، خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 29 نوفمبر الجاري.


وتشهد الجولة الختامية، التي تعد أول استضافة للمملكة لإحدى جولات بطولة العالم للراليات مشاركة (82) سائقاً وملاحاً من (25) جنسية في ثلاث فئات، من بينهم السائقان السعوديان حمزة باخشب في فئة (RC2)، والسائق سعيد الموري في فئة (RC3)، وهما خريجا برنامج «الجيل السعودي القادم»، الذي يهدف إلى دعم وتطوير المواهب السعودية في رياضة المحركات، ضمن الجهود الكبيرة التي يبذلها اتحاد السيارات وبإشراف وزارة الرياضة، من أجل دعم الشباب السعودي، وإتاحة الفرصة لأبطال المستقبل من أبناء وبنات الوطن لخوض عالم الراليات، ودمجهم في عالم رياضة المحركات.


ويعد رالي السعودية 2025 محطة مهمة ضمن روزنامة هذه البطولة العالمية، وتُختتم منافسات بطولة العالم للراليات على أرض المملكة، ويبرز في الوقت ذاته تنامي حضور السائقين السعوديين، ودور برنامج «الجيل السعودي القادم» في إعداد جيل جديد من المواهب القادرة على المنافسة في المحافل الدولية.