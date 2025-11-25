طرد الحكم لاعب وسط إيفرتون إدريسا جانا جي بسبب اشتباكه مع زميله مايكل كين بعد 13 دقيقة من بداية مباراة فريقه في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم على ملعب مانشستر يونايتد أمس (الإثنين). ودخل الثنائي في مشادة ساخنة بعد ثوانٍ من حصول برونو فرنانديز على فرصة ليونايتد، وبعد أن دفع كين زميله جي بدا أن السنغالي رفع يديه في وجه المدافع، على الرغم من أن الاحتكاك كان بسيطاً.

وأشهر الحكم توني هارينغتون البطاقة الحمراء في وجه جي الذي استشاط غضباً من القرار ليتدخل جوردان بيكفورد حارس إيفرتون للسيطرة عليه.

وأكد الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز أن القرار قد تم التحقق منه بواسطة حكم الفيديو المساعد.

وهذه هي المرة الأولى التي يُطرد فيها لاعب في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز بسبب مشادة مع زميله، منذ طرد ريكاردو فولر لاعب ستوك سيتي بعد أن صفع آندي غريفين خلال مباراة أمام مضيفه وست هام يونايتد في 2008.