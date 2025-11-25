طرد الحكم لاعب وسط إيفرتون إدريسا جانا جي بسبب اشتباكه مع زميله مايكل كين بعد 13 دقيقة من بداية مباراة فريقه في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم على ملعب مانشستر يونايتد أمس (الإثنين). ودخل الثنائي في مشادة ساخنة بعد ثوانٍ من حصول برونو فرنانديز على فرصة ليونايتد، وبعد أن دفع كين زميله جي بدا أن السنغالي رفع يديه في وجه المدافع، على الرغم من أن الاحتكاك كان بسيطاً.
وأشهر الحكم توني هارينغتون البطاقة الحمراء في وجه جي الذي استشاط غضباً من القرار ليتدخل جوردان بيكفورد حارس إيفرتون للسيطرة عليه.
وأكد الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز أن القرار قد تم التحقق منه بواسطة حكم الفيديو المساعد.
وهذه هي المرة الأولى التي يُطرد فيها لاعب في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز بسبب مشادة مع زميله، منذ طرد ريكاردو فولر لاعب ستوك سيتي بعد أن صفع آندي غريفين خلال مباراة أمام مضيفه وست هام يونايتد في 2008.
The referee sent off Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye due to his altercation with teammate Michael Keane just 13 minutes into his team's Premier League match at Manchester United yesterday (Monday). The duo got into a heated exchange just seconds after Bruno Fernandes had a chance for United, and after Keane pushed his teammate Gueye, it appeared the Senegalese raised his hands towards the defender, even though the contact was minimal.
Referee Tony Harrington brandished the red card at Gueye, who was furious about the decision, prompting Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to step in to control him.
The Premier League confirmed that the decision was checked by the Video Assistant Referee.
This is the first time a player has been sent off in the Premier League for an altercation with a teammate since Ricardo Fuller of Stoke City was dismissed for slapping Andy Griffin during a match against hosts West Ham United in 2008.