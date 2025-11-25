The referee sent off Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye due to his altercation with teammate Michael Keane just 13 minutes into his team's Premier League match at Manchester United yesterday (Monday). The duo got into a heated exchange just seconds after Bruno Fernandes had a chance for United, and after Keane pushed his teammate Gueye, it appeared the Senegalese raised his hands towards the defender, even though the contact was minimal.

Referee Tony Harrington brandished the red card at Gueye, who was furious about the decision, prompting Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to step in to control him.

The Premier League confirmed that the decision was checked by the Video Assistant Referee.

This is the first time a player has been sent off in the Premier League for an altercation with a teammate since Ricardo Fuller of Stoke City was dismissed for slapping Andy Griffin during a match against hosts West Ham United in 2008.