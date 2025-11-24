تغلّب الشارقة الإماراتي على مضيفه الأهلي السعودي بهدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة لكرة القدم، وجاء هدف المواجهة الوحيد عن طريق اللاعب عثمان كامارا (د:81).


وبهذه النتيجة رفع الشارقة الإماراتي رصيده إلى 7 نقاط في المركز السابع، فيما تجمد رصيد الأهلي عند 10 نقاط في المركز الثالث.