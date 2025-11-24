The Emirati team Sharjah defeated its Saudi host Al-Ahli with a score of one goal to none, in the match that took place today at the "Al-Inma" stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the fifth round of the AFC Champions League for elite football. The only goal of the match was scored by player Othman Kamara (81st minute).



With this result, Sharjah raised its points total to 7, placing them in seventh position, while Al-Ahli's points remained at 10, keeping them in third place.