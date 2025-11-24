وقّع الصندوق السعودي للتنمية في زيورخ مذكرة تفاهم مع الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم FIFA، بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي للصندوق سلطان المرشد ورئيس الاتحاد الدولي جياني إنفانتينو، لتخصيص قروض تنموية بقيمة مليار دولار تُوجَّه إلى تطوير البنية التحتية الرياضية في الدول النامية والأقل نمواً حول العالم.


وتركز المذكرة على دعم المشاريع الحيوية في القطاع الرياضي من ملاعب ومنشآت وتطوير مجتمعات رياضية محفّزة للشباب، إضافة إلى فتح مسارات جديدة للنمو الاجتماعي والاقتصادي في الدول المستفيدة.


وتعمل المبادرة على ثلاثة محاور رئيسية؛ تعزيز نمو القطاعات الرياضية في الدول النامية، وتمكين المجتمعات عبر فرص تنموية للشباب، وترسيخ الإرث الثقافي والتنموي في الدول المستفيدة.


وتُعد الشراكة خطوة تعكس حضور المملكة في صياغة مستقبل التنمية الرياضية عالمياً، وتؤكد التزام الصندوق السعودي للتنمية بدعم مبادرات ترفع جودة الحياة وتمنح المجتمعات فرصة للنمو المستدام.


- قيمة التمويل:


1- مليار دولار.


2- لأكثر من 70 دولة نامية.


3- قروض طويلة الأجل.


4- للبنية التحتية الرياضية.


5- برامج الشباب والتنمية.


6- المشاريع الاقتصادية.