The Saudi Fund for Development signed a memorandum of understanding in Zurich with the International Football Federation (FIFA), in the presence of the Fund's CEO Sultan Al-Marshad and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, to allocate development loans worth one billion dollars aimed at developing sports infrastructure in developing and least developed countries around the world.



The memorandum focuses on supporting vital projects in the sports sector, including stadiums and facilities, and developing sports communities that motivate youth, in addition to opening new pathways for social and economic growth in the beneficiary countries.



The initiative works on three main axes: enhancing the growth of sports sectors in developing countries, empowering communities through developmental opportunities for youth, and cementing the cultural and developmental legacy in the beneficiary countries.



This partnership is a step that reflects the Kingdom's presence in shaping the future of sports development globally, and it reaffirms the Saudi Fund for Development's commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance quality of life and provide communities with opportunities for sustainable growth.



- Funding Value:



1- One billion dollars.



2- For more than 70 developing countries.



3- Long-term loans.



4- For sports infrastructure.



5- Youth and development programs.



6- Economic projects.