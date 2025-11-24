The Al-Nasr team continues to lead the standings of the Roshen Saudi Professional League with a perfect score of 27 points and has scored 30 goals (the highest scoring team), while conceding 5 goals, following the conclusion of the ninth round of the league.



The Al-Nasr team achieved its ninth victory in the league when it defeated Al-Khaleej with a score of 1-4. The goals for Al-Nasr were scored by João Félix, Wesley Teixeira, Sadio Mané, and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Leading the top scorers of the Roshen League is Al-Nasr's star João Félix with 11 goals, followed by Al-Nasr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo with 10 goals in second place.



The Al-Nasr team, led by Portuguese coach Jesus, aims to win the Roshen League title this season, as the football team is progressing steadily by achieving victories, accumulating points, and maintaining its lead.



The Al-Nasr team will be a guest to its counterpart Al-Najma on Sunday, December 21, at 8:30 PM, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the 10th round of the Roshen League.



For their part, Al-Nasr fans experienced great joy as the football team continued its victories and achieved a perfect score while leading the Roshen League. They praised the players' performance, especially the foreign quartet of captain Ronaldo, Félix, Mané, and Wesley, who succeeded in scoring four goals against Al-Khaleej. They also commended the spirit of teamwork and praised the work of Portuguese coach Jesus, who is guiding the team in the right direction to achieve victories and accumulate points in the league. The fans wished for the football team to win the league title this season.



Infographic



Next match in the league



Sunday, 2025/12/21



Al-Najma × Al-Nasr



8:30 PM