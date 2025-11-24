واصل فريق النصر الانفراد بصدارة ترتيب فرق دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بالعلامة الكاملة (27 نقطة)، وبرصيد 30 هدفاً (أعلى الفرق تسجيلاً)، وتلقت شباكه 5 أهداف، عقب ختام مباريات الجولة التاسعة بالدوري.


واستطاع الفريق النصراوي تحقيق الفوز التاسع بالدوري،، حينما تفوق على فريق الخليج بنتيجة 1/4، وسجل أهداف النصر جواو فيليكس، وويسلي تيكسيرا، وساديو ماني، وكريستيانو رونالدو.


ويعتلي صدارة هدافي دوري روش النجم النصراوي جواو فيليكس بـ11 هدفاً، وقائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو بـ10 أهداف في المركز الثاني.


ويطمح الفريق النصراوي بقيادة المدرب البرتغالي جيسوس لحصد لقب دوري روشن في الموسم الحالي، إذ يسير الفريق الكروي بخطى ثابتة من خلال تحقيق الانتصارات، وحصد النقاط، والمحافظة على الصدارة.


وسيحل الفريق النصراوي ضيفاً على نظيره النجمة، (الأحد) 21 ديسمبر، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ10 من دوري روشن.


من جهتها، عاشت جماهير النصر فرحة كبرى بمواصلة الفريق الكروي للانتصارات وحصد العلامة الكاملة والانفراد بصدارة دوري روشن، وأشادت بتألق اللاعبين خصوصاً الرباعي الأجنبي القائد رونالدو، وفيليكس، وماني، وويسلي الذين نجحوا في هز شباك الخليج بالرباعية، وأثنت على روح الفريق الواحد، وامتدحت عمل المدرب البرتغالي جيسوس الذي يسير بالفريق بالطريق الصحيح وتحقيق الانتصارات وحصد النقاط بالدوري، وتمّنت الجماهير أن يحقق الفريق الكروي لقب الدوري في الموسم الحالي.


انفوجرافيك


المباراة القادمة في الدوري


الأحد 2025/12/21


النجمة × النصر


8:30 مساء