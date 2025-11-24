واصل فريق النصر الانفراد بصدارة ترتيب فرق دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بالعلامة الكاملة (27 نقطة)، وبرصيد 30 هدفاً (أعلى الفرق تسجيلاً)، وتلقت شباكه 5 أهداف، عقب ختام مباريات الجولة التاسعة بالدوري.
واستطاع الفريق النصراوي تحقيق الفوز التاسع بالدوري،، حينما تفوق على فريق الخليج بنتيجة 1/4، وسجل أهداف النصر جواو فيليكس، وويسلي تيكسيرا، وساديو ماني، وكريستيانو رونالدو.
ويعتلي صدارة هدافي دوري روش النجم النصراوي جواو فيليكس بـ11 هدفاً، وقائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو بـ10 أهداف في المركز الثاني.
ويطمح الفريق النصراوي بقيادة المدرب البرتغالي جيسوس لحصد لقب دوري روشن في الموسم الحالي، إذ يسير الفريق الكروي بخطى ثابتة من خلال تحقيق الانتصارات، وحصد النقاط، والمحافظة على الصدارة.
وسيحل الفريق النصراوي ضيفاً على نظيره النجمة، (الأحد) 21 ديسمبر، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ10 من دوري روشن.
من جهتها، عاشت جماهير النصر فرحة كبرى بمواصلة الفريق الكروي للانتصارات وحصد العلامة الكاملة والانفراد بصدارة دوري روشن، وأشادت بتألق اللاعبين خصوصاً الرباعي الأجنبي القائد رونالدو، وفيليكس، وماني، وويسلي الذين نجحوا في هز شباك الخليج بالرباعية، وأثنت على روح الفريق الواحد، وامتدحت عمل المدرب البرتغالي جيسوس الذي يسير بالفريق بالطريق الصحيح وتحقيق الانتصارات وحصد النقاط بالدوري، وتمّنت الجماهير أن يحقق الفريق الكروي لقب الدوري في الموسم الحالي.
انفوجرافيك
المباراة القادمة في الدوري
الأحد 2025/12/21
النجمة × النصر
8:30 مساء
The Al-Nasr team continues to lead the standings of the Roshen Saudi Professional League with a perfect score of 27 points and has scored 30 goals (the highest scoring team), while conceding 5 goals, following the conclusion of the ninth round of the league.
The Al-Nasr team achieved its ninth victory in the league when it defeated Al-Khaleej with a score of 1-4. The goals for Al-Nasr were scored by João Félix, Wesley Teixeira, Sadio Mané, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Leading the top scorers of the Roshen League is Al-Nasr's star João Félix with 11 goals, followed by Al-Nasr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo with 10 goals in second place.
The Al-Nasr team, led by Portuguese coach Jesus, aims to win the Roshen League title this season, as the football team is progressing steadily by achieving victories, accumulating points, and maintaining its lead.
The Al-Nasr team will be a guest to its counterpart Al-Najma on Sunday, December 21, at 8:30 PM, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the 10th round of the Roshen League.
For their part, Al-Nasr fans experienced great joy as the football team continued its victories and achieved a perfect score while leading the Roshen League. They praised the players' performance, especially the foreign quartet of captain Ronaldo, Félix, Mané, and Wesley, who succeeded in scoring four goals against Al-Khaleej. They also commended the spirit of teamwork and praised the work of Portuguese coach Jesus, who is guiding the team in the right direction to achieve victories and accumulate points in the league. The fans wished for the football team to win the league title this season.
Infographic
Next match in the league
Sunday, 2025/12/21
Al-Najma × Al-Nasr
8:30 PM