علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن إدارة نادي الهلال تتجه لتمديد عقد المدافع خاليدو كوليبالي، والمفاوضات مستمرة بين الطرفين من أجل التوصل لاتفاق حيال القيمة المالية المناسبة، ومدة العقد الجديد. وأتت تحركات الإدارة الهلالية بتوصية من المدرب سيموني إنزاغي، الذي منح الضوء الأخضر لإدارة النادي من أجل تمديد عقد اللاعب.


وأوضحت المصادر أن إدارة نادي الهلال تسعى لحسم ملف تمديد عقد النجم السنغالي كوليبالي قبل دخول اللاعب فترة الـ6 أشهر (الحرة) في يناير القادم، وستتضح الصورة كاملة في غضون الأيام القادمة.


يذكر أن خاليدو كوليبالي انضم لنادي الهلال قادماً من صفوف تشلسي الإنجليزي في أواخر يونيو 2023 بعقد لمدة 3 سنوات ينتهي في يونيو 2026.