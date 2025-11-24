"Okaz" learned from its sources that the management of Al-Hilal Club is heading towards extending the contract of defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with negotiations ongoing between the two parties to reach an agreement regarding the appropriate financial value and the duration of the new contract. The movements of the Al-Hilal management came upon the recommendation of coach Simone Inzaghi, who gave the green light to the club's management to extend the player's contract.



Sources indicated that the management of Al-Hilal Club is keen to finalize the extension of Senegalese star Koulibaly's contract before the player enters the 6-month (free) period in January, and the full picture will become clear in the coming days.



It is worth mentioning that Kalidou Koulibaly joined Al-Hilal from Chelsea in late June 2023 on a 3-year contract that ends in June 2026.