نجح المهاجم الشبابي عبد الرزاق حمد الله في العودة للتهديف بعد غياب دام 65 يوماً عن الملاعب منذ مشاركته الأخيرة في مواجهة الفيحاء في 19 سبتمبر الماضي، ضمن الجولة الثالثة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وغاب النجم المغربي عبدالرزاق حمدالله بسبب إصابة عضلية أوقفت ماكينة أهدافه وضربت الفريق في واحد من أهم مراكزه الهجومية، وجاءت عودته على طريقة الكبار بهدف رائع.


ورفع عبدالرزاق حمدالله رصيده إلى 151 هدفاً في دوري المحترفين، معززاً وصافته لترتيب الهدافين التاريخيين، ومقلّصاً الفارق مجدداً مع المتصدر السوري عمر السومة صاحب الـ156 هدفاً.


ويعتبر الهدف الذي سجله عبدالرزاق حمدالله في شباك الأخدود في الجولة الماضية الأول له في الموسم الحالي، بعد أن اكتفى بالمشاركة في 3 مباريات فقط قبل إصابته، قدم خلالها تمريرة حاسمة أمام الحزم في الجولة الثانية، دون أن يهز الشباك.


وتأتي عودة المهاجم عبدالرزاق حمدالله في وقت مهم للفريق الشبابي، الذي يعيش ضغوطاً كبيرة باحتلاله المركز الـ13 في جدول ترتيب الدوري برصيد 8 نقاط، بعدما حقق فوزاً واحداً وتعادلاً في 5 مباريات وتعرض لـ3 هزائم خلال أول 9 جولات.