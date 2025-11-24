The young attacker Abdul Razak Hamdallah successfully returned to scoring after a 65-day absence from the pitch since his last participation in the match against Al-Fayha on September 19, as part of the third round of the Saudi Pro League.



Moroccan star Abdul Razak Hamdallah was sidelined due to a muscle injury that halted his goal-scoring machine and affected the team in one of its most important attacking positions. His return came in a big way with a wonderful goal.



Abdul Razak Hamdallah raised his tally to 151 goals in the Pro League, reinforcing his second place in the historical top scorers' ranking and narrowing the gap once again with the leader, Syrian Omar Al-Soma, who has 156 goals.



The goal scored by Abdul Razak Hamdallah against Al-Akhidood in the last round was his first of the current season, after he only participated in 3 matches before his injury, during which he provided an assist against Al-Hazm in the second round without finding the net.



The return of striker Abdul Razak Hamdallah comes at a crucial time for the youth team, which is under significant pressure, occupying the 13th position in the league standings with 8 points, having achieved one win and one draw in 5 matches and suffered 3 defeats during the first 9 rounds.