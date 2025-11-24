يواصل نجم السنوكر الصيني تشاو شينتونغ إثبات حضوره العالمي بعد مسيرة حافلة بالمحطات المفصلية، بدأت من طفولة بسيطة في مدينة شِنزن الصينية، مروراً بإنجازات كبرى صنعت اسمه على منصات اللعبة، وصولاً إلى تألقه اللافت في موسم الرياض الذي كان إحدى أبرز محطات عودته إلى الواجهة.


البداية من صالات الحي


وُلد تشاو في 3 أبريل 1997، ونشأ في بيئة لا ترتبط كثيراً بالرياضة، إلا أن شغفه بالسنوكر ظهر مبكراً عندما كان في العاشرة من عمره، حين كان يقف لساعات يراقب اللاعبين الكبار في إحدى صالات الحي. ومع الوقت، بدأ يجذب الأنظار بتركيزه، وسرعته، وقدرته على قراءة الطاولة، لتبدأ رحلته الفعلية مع التدريب الاحترافي في سن صغيرة داخل نادٍ محلي، قبل أن يتم اكتشافه ونقله إلى برامج تطوير المواهب في الصين.


الانطلاقة أوروبية


دخل تشاو عالم الاحتراف في موسم 2016–2017، واحتاج إلى سنوات من الخبرة والاحتكاك قبل أن يضع بصمته الكبيرة على اللعبة. ففي عام 2021، حقق أول ألقابه الكبرى عندما فاز ببطولة المملكة المتحدة UK Championship بعد تفوقه على البلجيكي لوكا براسيل، مقدّماً مستوى أثبت خلاله قوته الهجومية التي جعلت المعلقين يطلقون عليه لقب "العاصفة الصينية". ومع مطلع عام 2022، واصل تألقه محققاً لقب German Masters بنتيجة تاريخية 9–0، ليصبح ثالث لاعب فقط في تاريخ السنوكر يحرز نهائي بطولة تصنيف دون أن يخسر أي إطار، قبل أن يصل إلى أعلى مركز في تصنيفه العالمي بحلوله سادساً في مايو من العام نفسه.


لكن مسيرة النجم الصيني لم تخلُ من التحديات؛ فبعد إيقافه في 2023 عاد أكثر قوة، ليصنع أهم إنجاز في حياته المهنية بتتويجه ببطولة العالم للسنوكر 2025، ليصبح أول صيني يحقق هذا اللقب التاريخي، في لحظة وُصفت بأنها نقطة تحول كبرى في انتشار اللعبة داخل الصين وآسيا عموماً.


موسم الرياض.. محطة لافتة


وشكّل موسم الرياض محطة لافتة في قصة صعود تشاو، إذ شارك في بطولة Riyadh Season Snooker Championship ضمن فعاليات الموسم، وقدّم أداءً مميزاً ومستقراً توّجه بالفوز على النجم الأسترالي نيل روبرتسون في النهائي بنتيجة 5–2، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير تابع تفاصيل المنافسة لحظة بلحظة. وكسب تشاو من خلال مشاركته في الرياض إعجاب الجمهور السعودي، الذي تفاعل مع حضوره وثقته وأسلوبه الهجومي، فيما أكدت البطولة مكانة المملكة المتنامية وجهةً بارزةً للرياضات الفردية العالمية.


ويمثل تشاو شينتونغ اليوم أحد أبرز اللاعبين في جيله، بعدما جمع بين الموهبة، والالتزام، والقدرة على تجاوز التحديات. وبين مسيرته في الصين، وبطولاته الكبرى، ومشاركته في موسم الرياض، يواصل النجم الصيني كتابة قصة نجاح ممتدة، أكد من خلالها أنه أحد الأسماء التي ستبقى مؤثرة في عالم السنوكر لسنوات طويلة.


انفوجرافيك


- 2021 حقق أولى بطولاته


- 2025 حقق بطولة العالم للسنوكر


- تصنيفه السادس عالمياً