The Chinese snooker star Zhao Xintong continues to prove his global presence after a career filled with pivotal moments, starting from a humble childhood in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, through major achievements that made his name known on the game’s platforms, to his remarkable brilliance in the Riyadh Season, which was one of the most prominent stops in his return to the spotlight.



Starting from the neighborhood halls



Zhao was born on April 3, 1997, and grew up in an environment not closely associated with sports. However, his passion for snooker emerged early when he was ten years old, as he would stand for hours watching the top players in one of the neighborhood halls. Over time, he began to attract attention with his focus, speed, and ability to read the table, leading to his actual journey into professional training at a young age in a local club, before being discovered and moved to talent development programs in China.



A European launch



Zhao entered the professional world in the 2016–2017 season and needed years of experience and exposure before making a significant mark on the game. In 2021, he achieved his first major title when he won the UK Championship after defeating Belgian Luca Brecel, showcasing a level that demonstrated his offensive strength, which led commentators to nickname him "the Chinese Storm." At the beginning of 2022, he continued to shine, winning the German Masters with a historic score of 9–0, becoming only the third player in snooker history to win a ranking final without losing a frame, before reaching his highest position in the world ranking, coming in sixth in May of the same year.



However, the Chinese star's journey was not without challenges; after being suspended in 2023, he returned stronger, achieving the most significant accomplishment of his professional life by winning the World Snooker Championship in 2025, becoming the first Chinese player to achieve this historic title, in a moment described as a major turning point in the spread of the game within China and Asia in general.



Riyadh Season.. A remarkable stop



The Riyadh Season represented a remarkable stop in Zhao's rise, as he participated in the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship as part of the season's events, delivering a distinctive and stable performance that culminated in a victory over Australian star Neil Robertson in the final with a score of 5–2, amidst a large audience that followed the competition details moment by moment. Through his participation in Riyadh, Zhao won the admiration of the Saudi audience, who interacted with his presence, confidence, and offensive style, while the championship confirmed the Kingdom's growing status as a prominent destination for global individual sports.



Today, Zhao Xintong represents one of the most prominent players of his generation, having combined talent, commitment, and the ability to overcome challenges. Between his career in China, his major championships, and his participation in the Riyadh Season, the Chinese star continues to write an extended success story, confirming that he is one of the names that will remain influential in the world of snooker for many years to come.



Infographic



- 2021: Achieved his first championships



- 2025: Won the World Snooker Championship



- Ranked sixth in the world