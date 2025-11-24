يواصل نجم السنوكر الصيني تشاو شينتونغ إثبات حضوره العالمي بعد مسيرة حافلة بالمحطات المفصلية، بدأت من طفولة بسيطة في مدينة شِنزن الصينية، مروراً بإنجازات كبرى صنعت اسمه على منصات اللعبة، وصولاً إلى تألقه اللافت في موسم الرياض الذي كان إحدى أبرز محطات عودته إلى الواجهة.
البداية من صالات الحي
وُلد تشاو في 3 أبريل 1997، ونشأ في بيئة لا ترتبط كثيراً بالرياضة، إلا أن شغفه بالسنوكر ظهر مبكراً عندما كان في العاشرة من عمره، حين كان يقف لساعات يراقب اللاعبين الكبار في إحدى صالات الحي. ومع الوقت، بدأ يجذب الأنظار بتركيزه، وسرعته، وقدرته على قراءة الطاولة، لتبدأ رحلته الفعلية مع التدريب الاحترافي في سن صغيرة داخل نادٍ محلي، قبل أن يتم اكتشافه ونقله إلى برامج تطوير المواهب في الصين.
الانطلاقة أوروبية
دخل تشاو عالم الاحتراف في موسم 2016–2017، واحتاج إلى سنوات من الخبرة والاحتكاك قبل أن يضع بصمته الكبيرة على اللعبة. ففي عام 2021، حقق أول ألقابه الكبرى عندما فاز ببطولة المملكة المتحدة UK Championship بعد تفوقه على البلجيكي لوكا براسيل، مقدّماً مستوى أثبت خلاله قوته الهجومية التي جعلت المعلقين يطلقون عليه لقب "العاصفة الصينية". ومع مطلع عام 2022، واصل تألقه محققاً لقب German Masters بنتيجة تاريخية 9–0، ليصبح ثالث لاعب فقط في تاريخ السنوكر يحرز نهائي بطولة تصنيف دون أن يخسر أي إطار، قبل أن يصل إلى أعلى مركز في تصنيفه العالمي بحلوله سادساً في مايو من العام نفسه.
لكن مسيرة النجم الصيني لم تخلُ من التحديات؛ فبعد إيقافه في 2023 عاد أكثر قوة، ليصنع أهم إنجاز في حياته المهنية بتتويجه ببطولة العالم للسنوكر 2025، ليصبح أول صيني يحقق هذا اللقب التاريخي، في لحظة وُصفت بأنها نقطة تحول كبرى في انتشار اللعبة داخل الصين وآسيا عموماً.
موسم الرياض.. محطة لافتة
وشكّل موسم الرياض محطة لافتة في قصة صعود تشاو، إذ شارك في بطولة Riyadh Season Snooker Championship ضمن فعاليات الموسم، وقدّم أداءً مميزاً ومستقراً توّجه بالفوز على النجم الأسترالي نيل روبرتسون في النهائي بنتيجة 5–2، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير تابع تفاصيل المنافسة لحظة بلحظة. وكسب تشاو من خلال مشاركته في الرياض إعجاب الجمهور السعودي، الذي تفاعل مع حضوره وثقته وأسلوبه الهجومي، فيما أكدت البطولة مكانة المملكة المتنامية وجهةً بارزةً للرياضات الفردية العالمية.
ويمثل تشاو شينتونغ اليوم أحد أبرز اللاعبين في جيله، بعدما جمع بين الموهبة، والالتزام، والقدرة على تجاوز التحديات. وبين مسيرته في الصين، وبطولاته الكبرى، ومشاركته في موسم الرياض، يواصل النجم الصيني كتابة قصة نجاح ممتدة، أكد من خلالها أنه أحد الأسماء التي ستبقى مؤثرة في عالم السنوكر لسنوات طويلة.
انفوجرافيك
- 2021 حقق أولى بطولاته
- 2025 حقق بطولة العالم للسنوكر
- تصنيفه السادس عالمياً
The Chinese snooker star Zhao Xintong continues to prove his global presence after a career filled with pivotal moments, starting from a humble childhood in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, through major achievements that made his name known on the game’s platforms, to his remarkable brilliance in the Riyadh Season, which was one of the most prominent stops in his return to the spotlight.
Starting from the neighborhood halls
Zhao was born on April 3, 1997, and grew up in an environment not closely associated with sports. However, his passion for snooker emerged early when he was ten years old, as he would stand for hours watching the top players in one of the neighborhood halls. Over time, he began to attract attention with his focus, speed, and ability to read the table, leading to his actual journey into professional training at a young age in a local club, before being discovered and moved to talent development programs in China.
A European launch
Zhao entered the professional world in the 2016–2017 season and needed years of experience and exposure before making a significant mark on the game. In 2021, he achieved his first major title when he won the UK Championship after defeating Belgian Luca Brecel, showcasing a level that demonstrated his offensive strength, which led commentators to nickname him "the Chinese Storm." At the beginning of 2022, he continued to shine, winning the German Masters with a historic score of 9–0, becoming only the third player in snooker history to win a ranking final without losing a frame, before reaching his highest position in the world ranking, coming in sixth in May of the same year.
However, the Chinese star's journey was not without challenges; after being suspended in 2023, he returned stronger, achieving the most significant accomplishment of his professional life by winning the World Snooker Championship in 2025, becoming the first Chinese player to achieve this historic title, in a moment described as a major turning point in the spread of the game within China and Asia in general.
Riyadh Season.. A remarkable stop
The Riyadh Season represented a remarkable stop in Zhao's rise, as he participated in the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship as part of the season's events, delivering a distinctive and stable performance that culminated in a victory over Australian star Neil Robertson in the final with a score of 5–2, amidst a large audience that followed the competition details moment by moment. Through his participation in Riyadh, Zhao won the admiration of the Saudi audience, who interacted with his presence, confidence, and offensive style, while the championship confirmed the Kingdom's growing status as a prominent destination for global individual sports.
Today, Zhao Xintong represents one of the most prominent players of his generation, having combined talent, commitment, and the ability to overcome challenges. Between his career in China, his major championships, and his participation in the Riyadh Season, the Chinese star continues to write an extended success story, confirming that he is one of the names that will remain influential in the world of snooker for many years to come.
Infographic
- 2021: Achieved his first championships
- 2025: Won the World Snooker Championship
- Ranked sixth in the world