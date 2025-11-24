The players of Al-Wehda team disappointed their fans and supporters, including former presidents and veteran players from the 1980s, led by the president of the club's veterans association, Dakhil Awad, along with Saud Hariri, Ali Fadak, Mohammed Al-Wazqar, Bakr Nuno, Atef Al-Hazmi, and Samir Ayad, when they drew with Al-Zulfi team with a score of 1/1, bringing the Al-Wehda team's points total to 6, placing them in 15th position in the Yelo League for first division clubs.



The match also witnessed the embrace of the supporters' association and the Al-Wehda stands after a two-season hiatus due to the team's poor results.



Al-Wehda team will be a guest to Al-Raed team next Saturday at 3:20 PM at Al-Raed Club Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the tenth round of the Yelo League.