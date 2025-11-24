خيب لاعبو فريق الوحدة آمال جماهيرهم ومحبيهم من رؤساء سابقين ولاعبين قدامي من جيل الثمانينات، يتقدمهم رئيس رابطة قدامى لاعبي النادي دخيل عواد، وسعود حريري، وعلي فدعق، ومحمد الوزقر، وبكر نونو، وعاطف الحازمي، وسمير عياد، حينما تعادل مع فريق الزلفي بنتيجة 1/1، ليصبح رصيد الفريق الوحداوي 6 نقاط، في المركز الـ15 في دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى.


وشهدت المباراة أيضا عناق رابطة المشجعين ومدرج الوحدة بعد انقطاع استمر لمدة موسمين بسبب سوء نتائج الفريق.


وسيحل فريق الوحدة ضيفا على فريق الرائد السبت القادم الساعة 3:20 عصرا على ملعب نادي الرائد في بريدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة العاشرة في دوري يلو.