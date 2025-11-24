واصل فريق النصر تحطيمه للأرقام القياسية في دوري المحترفين السعودي بعد انتصاره القوي على ضيفه الخليج بنتيجة 4/ 1 في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض ضمن لقاءات الجولة التاسعة لدوري روشن.


وبهذا الفوز سطر فريق النصر رقماً جديداً في تاريخه في دوري المحترفين، إذ لأول مرة يحقق 9 انتصارات متتالية منذ انطلاقة الدوري في الموسم الحالي ودون تعثر، ليعادل بذلك الرقم القياسي لغريمه التقليدي الهلال في أفضل انطلاقة موسم بتاريخ الدوري.


وكان الهلال قد حقق هذا الرقم بقيادة المدرب البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس في موسم 2018-2019، وبالتخصص استطاع جيسوس أن يصل للرقم ذاته هذا الموسم، لكن مع فريق النصر الغريم التقليدي للهلال.


وبات النصر قريباً من تحطيم الرقم القياسي والانفراد بصدارة أفضل انطلاقة بتاريخ الدوري السعودي عندما يواجه فريق النجمة، متذيل جدول الترتيب، في الجولة القادمة.