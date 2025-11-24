واصل فريق النصر تحطيمه للأرقام القياسية في دوري المحترفين السعودي بعد انتصاره القوي على ضيفه الخليج بنتيجة 4/ 1 في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض ضمن لقاءات الجولة التاسعة لدوري روشن.
وبهذا الفوز سطر فريق النصر رقماً جديداً في تاريخه في دوري المحترفين، إذ لأول مرة يحقق 9 انتصارات متتالية منذ انطلاقة الدوري في الموسم الحالي ودون تعثر، ليعادل بذلك الرقم القياسي لغريمه التقليدي الهلال في أفضل انطلاقة موسم بتاريخ الدوري.
وكان الهلال قد حقق هذا الرقم بقيادة المدرب البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس في موسم 2018-2019، وبالتخصص استطاع جيسوس أن يصل للرقم ذاته هذا الموسم، لكن مع فريق النصر الغريم التقليدي للهلال.
وبات النصر قريباً من تحطيم الرقم القياسي والانفراد بصدارة أفضل انطلاقة بتاريخ الدوري السعودي عندما يواجه فريق النجمة، متذيل جدول الترتيب، في الجولة القادمة.
The Al-Nassr team continued to break records in the Saudi Professional League after their strong victory over their guest Al-Khaleej with a score of 4-1 in the match held at Al-Nassr Park in Riyadh as part of the ninth round of the Roshan League.
With this victory, Al-Nassr has set a new record in its history in the Professional League, achieving 9 consecutive victories for the first time since the start of the league in the current season without any setbacks, thus equaling the record of their traditional rival Al-Hilal for the best season start in the history of the league.
Al-Hilal had achieved this record under the leadership of Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus in the 2018-2019 season, and notably, Jesus was able to reach the same number this season, but with Al-Nassr, the traditional rival of Al-Hilal.
Al-Nassr is now close to breaking the record and taking sole possession of the best season start in the history of the Saudi league when they face Al-Najma, the bottom team in the standings, in the upcoming round.