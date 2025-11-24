The Al-Nassr team continued to break records in the Saudi Professional League after their strong victory over their guest Al-Khaleej with a score of 4-1 in the match held at Al-Nassr Park in Riyadh as part of the ninth round of the Roshan League.



With this victory, Al-Nassr has set a new record in its history in the Professional League, achieving 9 consecutive victories for the first time since the start of the league in the current season without any setbacks, thus equaling the record of their traditional rival Al-Hilal for the best season start in the history of the league.



Al-Hilal had achieved this record under the leadership of Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus in the 2018-2019 season, and notably, Jesus was able to reach the same number this season, but with Al-Nassr, the traditional rival of Al-Hilal.



Al-Nassr is now close to breaking the record and taking sole possession of the best season start in the history of the Saudi league when they face Al-Najma, the bottom team in the standings, in the upcoming round.