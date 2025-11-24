Tomorrow evening, Tuesday, and the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, the qualifying matches for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 will take place in the Qatari capital, Doha, which will host the finals from December 1 to 18.



Seven matches will be held to determine the qualified teams, starting with the match between Mauritania and Kuwait, which will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Club, in a match that is hard to predict between two teams that possess good players and aspire to be present again at the grand Arab event.



The Kuwaiti team relies on its history in the Arab Cup, having participated in 8 of the previous 10 editions, and is looking to compensate for its failure to qualify for the last edition hosted by Qatar in 2021 after losing to the Bahraini team 2-0 in the qualifiers, as well as to make up for its exit from the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, the Mauritanian team seeks to participate for the third time in its history after being present in the 1985 edition in Saudi Arabia and the 2021 edition in Qatar, and to compensate for its failure to qualify for the Africa Cup, which will be held in Morocco at the end of December.



In another match, the Syrian team will face its South Sudan counterpart at the Hamad Al-Kabeer Stadium at Al-Arabi Club, in a match where the Syrian team theoretically has the upper hand, given that it has many distinguished players, as well as the expected large fan support from the Syrian fans in Doha, who enjoyed the atmosphere of the tournament in its last edition.



The South Sudan team is striving to qualify for the Arab Cup for the first time and to compensate for its failure to qualify for the last edition after a "symbolic" loss to the Jordanian team by three goals to none in the qualifiers.



On the other hand, the Syrian team is looking not only to qualify but also to achieve good results in the upcoming edition after the team exited in the first round in the last edition, finishing third in its group with three points from one win against Tunisia (2-0) and two losses to the UAE and Mauritania by the same score (1-2).



The Palestinian team will also play against the Libyan team tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium at Al-Gharafa Club in another unpredictable match due to the close level between the two teams and each team's eagerness to secure a qualification spot.



The Libyan team is seeking to return to participate in the Arab Cup after failing to qualify for the finals in the last edition after losing to the Sudanese team 1-0 in the qualifiers, by continuing the good performances it showed in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, even though it did not succeed in reaching the World Cup.



Meanwhile, the Palestinian team aims to reach the finals again after successfully qualifying in the last edition following its victory over the Comoros during the qualifiers, but it exited in the first round after two losses to Morocco (0-4) and Jordan (1-5), and a draw with Saudi Arabia (1-1).



On Wednesday, four matches will take place, starting with the Omani team facing its Somali counterpart at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium at Al-Duhail Club, a rematch from the qualifiers of the last edition of the tournament, which ended with Oman winning 2-1.



The Somali team is striving to achieve the goal it failed to accomplish in the last edition, while the Omani team looks to qualify for the second time in its history after succeeding in qualifying through the last qualifiers.



The Omani team achieved satisfactory results in the 2021 Arab Cup, qualifying for the second round of the tournament with four points after winning against Bahrain (3-0), drawing with Iraq (1-1), and losing to Qatar (1-2), before losing to the Tunisian team (1-2) in the quarter-finals.



The Djibouti team will face the Bahraini team at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in a match where Djibouti is looking for its first appearance in the Arab Cup, after failing to qualify in the previous qualifiers following a loss to the Lebanese team 1-0. Meanwhile, the Bahraini team aims to be present again in the tournament and to reach further than it did in the last edition, where it only participated in the first round, earning one point from a draw with Iraq without goals, and two losses to Qatar and Oman (0-1) and (0-3) respectively.



Although the indicators favor the Bahraini team due to the experience and capabilities difference, the Djibouti team dreams of a surprise to be present in the next edition for the first time in its history.



The Hamad Al-Kabeer Stadium at Al-Arabi Club will host another match between the Comoros team and its Yemeni counterpart, with the sole goal of qualifying for the finals, which would be the first time for the Comoros team, which dreams of compensating for its failure in the previous qualifiers when it lost to its Palestinian counterpart.



On the other hand, the Yemeni team seeks to win and return to the atmosphere of the Arab Cup after failing to qualify for the last edition in Doha in 2021, after losing in the qualifiers to the Mauritanian team 2-0.



The qualifying matches for the Arab Cup Qatar 2025 will conclude with a strong match between the Sudanese team and its Lebanese counterpart at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium at Al-Gharafa Club, which is expected to witness a fierce competition between the two teams aspiring to be part of the grand Arab event.