تقام مساء غدٍ الثلاثاء وبعد غدٍ الأربعاء بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة التصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات بطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025، التي تستضيفها الدوحة خلال الفترة من 1 إلى 18 ديسمبر المقبل.


وستقام 7 مباريات لتحديد المنتخبات المتأهلة، وستكون البداية بمواجهة موريتانيا والكويت التي تقام يوم غدٍ (الثلاثاء) على استاد جاسم بن حمد بنادي السد، في مباراة خارج التوقعات بين منتخبين يمتلكان عناصر جيدة من اللاعبين ويطمحان في التواجد مجدداً بالمحفل العربي الكبير.


ويتسلح المنتخب الكويتي بتاريخه في كأس العرب بعد أن شارك في 8 من النسخات الـ10 السابقة، ويتطلع لتعويض إخفاق عدم التأهل إلى النسخة الماضية التي استضافتها قطر عام 2021 بعدما خسر أمام المنتخب البحريني بهدفين دون رد في التصفيات، وكذلك تعويض الخروج من المرحلة الثالثة من تصفيات آسيا المؤهلة لكأس العالم 2026، فيما يسعى المنتخب الموريتاني للمشاركة الثالثة في تاريخه بعد تواجده في نسختي 1985 في السعودية و2021 في قطر، وتعويض إخفاقه في التأهل لكأس أفريقيا التي ستقام بالمغرب أواخر شهر ديسمبر المقبل.


في مواجهة أخرى، يلتقي المنتخب السوري مع نظيره جنوب السودان على استاد حمد الكبير بالنادي العربي، في مباراة تبدو الأفضلية فيها للمنتخب السوري من الناحية النظرية، في ظل امتلاكه العديد من اللاعبين المميزين، وكذلك في ظل المساندة الجماهيرية الكبيرة المنتظرة من الجماهير السورية في الدوحة، التي ذاقت حلاوة أجواء البطولة في نسختها الماضية.


ويسعى منتخب جنوب السودان للتأهل لكأس العرب للمرة الأولى وتعويض فشله في التأهل للنسخة الماضية عقب الخسارة «الاعتبارية» أمام المنتخب الأردني بثلاثة أهداف دون رد في التصفيات.


على الجانب الآخر، يتطلع منتخب سورية ليس فقط للتأهل وإنما تحقيق نتائج جيدة في النسخة المقبلة بعد أن خرج الفريق من الدور الأول في النسخة الماضية باحتلاله المركز الثالث في مجموعته برصيد ثلاث نقاط من فوز وحيد على تونس بهدفين دون رد، وخسارتين أمام الإمارات وموريتانيا بنفس النتيجة (1/2).


كما يلعب المنتخب الفلسطيني مع نظيره الليبي غداً (الثلاثاء) على استاد ثاني بن جاسم بنادي الغرافة في مواجهة خارج التوقعات أيضا في ظل تقارب المستوى بين المنتخبين وحرص كل منهما على حجز بطاقة التأهل.


ويسعى منتخب ليبيا للعودة للمشاركة في كأس العرب بعد أن فشل في التأهل للنهائيات في النسخة الماضية بعد خسارته أمام المنتخب السوداني في التصفيات بهدف دون رد، من خلال مواصلة العروض الجيدة التي قدمها في التصفيات الأفريقية المؤهلة لكأس العالم 2026 وإن لم يكللها بالنجاح في بلوغ المونديال.


في المقابل، يسعى منتخب فلسطين لبلوغ النهائيات مجدداً بعد أن نجح في التأهل بالنسخة الماضية عقب فوزه على جزر القمر خلال التصفيات، إلا أنه خرج من الدور الأول بعد خسارتين من المغرب (0 / 4) والأردن (1 / 5)، وتعادل مع السعودية (1 / 1).


فيما ستقام يوم الأربعاء أربع مباريات وتجمع المواجهة الأولى المنتخب العماني مع نظيره الصومالي على استاد عبدالله بن خليفة بنادي الدحيل، وهي مواجهة مكررة من تصفيات النسخة الماضية للبطولة التي انتهت آنذاك بفوز عمان بهدفين مقابل هدف.


ويسعى المنتخب الصومالي للوصول إلى الهدف الذي فشل في تحقيقه خلال النسخة الماضية، بينما يتطلع المنتخب العماني للصعود للمرة الثانية في تاريخه بعد نجاحه في التأهل عبر التصفيات الماضية.


وحقق المنتخب العماني نتائج مرضية في نسخة كأس العرب 2021، وتأهل للدور الثاني من البطولة برصيد أربع نقاط بعد فوزه على البحرين (3 / 0) وتعادله مع العراق (1 / 1) وخسارته مع قطر (1 / 2)، وذلك قبل أن يخسر أمام المنتخب التونسي (1 / 2) في ربع النهائي.


ويلتقي منتخب جيبوتي مع نظيره البحريني على استاد جاسم بن حمد في مواجهة يبحث فيها منتخب جيبوتي عن الظهور الأول في كأس العرب، بعد أن أخفق في التأهل بالتصفيات السابقة عقب الخسارة أمام منتخب لبنان بهدف دون رد، في المقابل، يتطلع منتخب البحرين للتواجد مجدداً في البطولة والوصول لنقطة أبعد من التي وصل إليها في النسخة السابقة، والتي اكتفى خلالها بالمشاركة في الدور الأول فقط بالحصول على نقطة واحدة من التعادل مع العراق دون أهداف، وخسارتين من قطر وعمان (0 / 1) و(0 / 3) توالياً.


وعلى الرغم من أن المؤشرات تصب في صالح المنتخب البحريني في ظل فارق الخبرات والإمكانات، إلا أن منتخب جيبوتي يحلم بمفاجأة من أجل التواجد في النسخة المقبلة للمرة الأولى في تاريخه.


ويستضيف استاد حمد الكبير بالنادي العربي مواجهة أخرى تجمع منتخب جزر القمر مع نظيره اليمني، بهدف واحد فقط هو التأهل للنهائيات التي ستكون بمثابة المرة الأولى لمنتخب جزر القمر الذي يحلم بتعويض إخفاقه في التصفيات السابقة عندما خسر أمام نظيره الفلسطيني.


على الجانب الآخر، يسعى المنتخب اليمني للفوز والعودة من جديد لأجواء كأس العرب، بعد أن أخفق في التأهل للنسخة الأخيرة في الدوحة عام 2021، وذلك بعد أن خسر في التصفيات أمام نظيره الموريتاني بهدفين دون رد.


وتختتم مباريات التصفيات المؤهلة لكأس العرب قطر 2025 بمواجهة قوية تجمع بين المنتخب السوداني ونظيره اللبناني على استاد ثاني بن جاسم بنادي الغرافة، والتي من المنتظر أن تشهد صراعاً كبيراً بين المنتخبين الطامحين للتواجد بالحدث العربي الكبير.