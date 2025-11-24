Real Madrid snatched a difficult draw from their host Elche with a score of two goals each, in the match that took place last night (Sunday) at the "Martínez Valero" stadium, as part of the 13th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".

Alex Fibas opened the scoring for Elche in the 53rd minute, but Madrid's pressure resulted in an equalizer in the 78th minute through Dean Huysing.

Two Goals and a Red Card in the Final Minutes

The excitement of the match increased in the final minutes, as Álvaro Rodríguez restored the lead for Elche in the 84th minute, before Jude Bellingham quickly responded by scoring the equalizer for Real Madrid just three minutes before the end of regular time.

In the 90+6 minute, Elche player Víctor Chust was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Madrid's Lead

With this draw, Real Madrid regained the top spot in the Spanish league standings with 32 points, one point ahead of Barcelona, which dropped to second place, while Elche raised its tally to 16 points in 11th place.