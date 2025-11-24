خطف ريال مدريد تعادلاً صعباً من مضيفه إلتشي بهدفين لمثلهما، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «مارتينيز فاليرو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13 من الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».

افتتح أليكس فيباس التسجيل لصالح إلتشي في الدقيقة 53، لكن الضغط المدريدي أسفر عن هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 78 عبر دين هويسين.

هدفان وطرد في الدقائق الأخيرة

وازدادت إثارة اللقاء في الدقائق الأخيرة، حيث أعاد ألفارو رودريغيز التقدم لإلتشي في الدقيقة 84، قبل أن يرد جود بيلينغهام سريعاً بتسجيل هدف التعادل لريال مدريد قبل ثلاث دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي.

وشهدت الدقيقة 90+6 طرد لاعب إلتشي فيكتور شوست بعد حصوله على البطاقة الصفراء الثانية.

صدارة مدريدية

بهذا التعادل، استعاد ريال مدريد صدارة ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 32 نقطة، بفارق نقطة واحدة عن برشلونة الذي تراجع إلى المركز الثاني، بينما رفع إلتشي رصيده إلى 16 نقطة في المركز الـ11.