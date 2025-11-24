خطف ريال مدريد تعادلاً صعباً من مضيفه إلتشي بهدفين لمثلهما، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «مارتينيز فاليرو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13 من الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».
افتتح أليكس فيباس التسجيل لصالح إلتشي في الدقيقة 53، لكن الضغط المدريدي أسفر عن هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 78 عبر دين هويسين.
هدفان وطرد في الدقائق الأخيرة
وازدادت إثارة اللقاء في الدقائق الأخيرة، حيث أعاد ألفارو رودريغيز التقدم لإلتشي في الدقيقة 84، قبل أن يرد جود بيلينغهام سريعاً بتسجيل هدف التعادل لريال مدريد قبل ثلاث دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي.
وشهدت الدقيقة 90+6 طرد لاعب إلتشي فيكتور شوست بعد حصوله على البطاقة الصفراء الثانية.
صدارة مدريدية
بهذا التعادل، استعاد ريال مدريد صدارة ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 32 نقطة، بفارق نقطة واحدة عن برشلونة الذي تراجع إلى المركز الثاني، بينما رفع إلتشي رصيده إلى 16 نقطة في المركز الـ11.
Real Madrid snatched a difficult draw from their host Elche with a score of two goals each, in the match that took place last night (Sunday) at the "Martínez Valero" stadium, as part of the 13th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".
Alex Fibas opened the scoring for Elche in the 53rd minute, but Madrid's pressure resulted in an equalizer in the 78th minute through Dean Huysing.
Two Goals and a Red Card in the Final Minutes
The excitement of the match increased in the final minutes, as Álvaro Rodríguez restored the lead for Elche in the 84th minute, before Jude Bellingham quickly responded by scoring the equalizer for Real Madrid just three minutes before the end of regular time.
In the 90+6 minute, Elche player Víctor Chust was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.
Madrid's Lead
With this draw, Real Madrid regained the top spot in the Spanish league standings with 32 points, one point ahead of Barcelona, which dropped to second place, while Elche raised its tally to 16 points in 11th place.