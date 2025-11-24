حسم إيه سي ميلان «ديربي الغضب» لصالحه بفوز ثمين على جاره إنتر ميلان بهدف نظيف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأحد) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ12 من مسابقة الدوري الإيطالي.

جاء هدف المباراة الوحيد في الدقيقة 54، بعدما سدد أليكسيس ساليمايكيرس كرة قوية من حدود منطقة الجزاء، تصدى لها حارس إنتر باليد، لترتد أمام كريستيان بوليسيتش الذي وضعها بثقة في الشباك.

مينيان يتألق ويحرم إنتر من التعادل

وقدّم الحارس مايك مينيان واحدة من أهم لحظات المباراة عندما تصدى لركلة جزاء نفذها هاكان تشالهان أوغلو في الدقيقة 74، ليحافظ على تقدم «الروسونيري» حتى النهاية.

ترتيب الفريقين بعد الديربي

وتقدّم ميلان إلى المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي برصيد 25 نقطة، متأخراً بنقطتين عن روما المتصدر، ومتساوياً مع نابولي حامل اللقب.

في المقابل، تراجع إنتر ميلان، الذي كان بوسعه العودة إلى صدارة «الكالتشيو» في حال فوزه، إلى المركز الرابع برصيد 24 نقطة.