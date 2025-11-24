AC Milan clinched the "Derby of Rage" in their favor with a valuable victory over their neighbor Inter Milan with a clean goal, in the match that took place last night (Sunday) as part of the 12th round of the Italian league.

The only goal of the match came in the 54th minute, after Alexis Saelemaekers struck a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area, which was parried by the Inter goalkeeper, rebounding in front of Christian Pulisic who confidently placed it in the net.

Maignan shines and denies Inter the equalizer

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan delivered one of the key moments of the match when he saved a penalty taken by Hakan Çalhanoğlu in the 74th minute, keeping the "Rossoneri" in the lead until the end.

Standings of the teams after the derby

Milan moved up to second place in the Italian league standings with 25 points, two points behind the leaders Roma, and tied with the defending champions Napoli.

On the other hand, Inter Milan, who could have returned to the top of "Calcio" with a win, dropped to fourth place with 24 points.