حسم إيه سي ميلان «ديربي الغضب» لصالحه بفوز ثمين على جاره إنتر ميلان بهدف نظيف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأحد) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ12 من مسابقة الدوري الإيطالي.
جاء هدف المباراة الوحيد في الدقيقة 54، بعدما سدد أليكسيس ساليمايكيرس كرة قوية من حدود منطقة الجزاء، تصدى لها حارس إنتر باليد، لترتد أمام كريستيان بوليسيتش الذي وضعها بثقة في الشباك.
مينيان يتألق ويحرم إنتر من التعادل
وقدّم الحارس مايك مينيان واحدة من أهم لحظات المباراة عندما تصدى لركلة جزاء نفذها هاكان تشالهان أوغلو في الدقيقة 74، ليحافظ على تقدم «الروسونيري» حتى النهاية.
ترتيب الفريقين بعد الديربي
وتقدّم ميلان إلى المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي برصيد 25 نقطة، متأخراً بنقطتين عن روما المتصدر، ومتساوياً مع نابولي حامل اللقب.
في المقابل، تراجع إنتر ميلان، الذي كان بوسعه العودة إلى صدارة «الكالتشيو» في حال فوزه، إلى المركز الرابع برصيد 24 نقطة.
AC Milan clinched the "Derby of Rage" in their favor with a valuable victory over their neighbor Inter Milan with a clean goal, in the match that took place last night (Sunday) as part of the 12th round of the Italian league.
The only goal of the match came in the 54th minute, after Alexis Saelemaekers struck a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area, which was parried by the Inter goalkeeper, rebounding in front of Christian Pulisic who confidently placed it in the net.
Maignan shines and denies Inter the equalizer
Goalkeeper Mike Maignan delivered one of the key moments of the match when he saved a penalty taken by Hakan Çalhanoğlu in the 74th minute, keeping the "Rossoneri" in the lead until the end.
Standings of the teams after the derby
Milan moved up to second place in the Italian league standings with 25 points, two points behind the leaders Roma, and tied with the defending champions Napoli.
On the other hand, Inter Milan, who could have returned to the top of "Calcio" with a win, dropped to fourth place with 24 points.