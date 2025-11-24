تغلب الزمالك المصري على ضيفه زيسكو يونايتد الزامبي بهدف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأحد) على استاد القاهرة الدولي، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات ببطولة الكونفدرالية الأفريقية.

شهدت المباراة أجواء خاصة، حيث ودعت جماهير الزمالك أسطورة النادي محمد صبري، الشهير بـ«الكونت»، الذي توفي في حادث سير، ورفعت صورة ضخمة له، كما وقف لاعبو الفريقين دقيقة حداد قبل انطلاق اللقاء.

الجزيري ينقذ الزمالك من فخ زيسكو

وأحرز التونسي سيف الدين الجزيري هدف المباراة الوحيد في الدقيقة 42، بعد مراوغة مميزة لدفاع زيسكو داخل منطقة الجزاء، قبل أن يطلق تسديدة قوية سكنت الزاوية اليسرى لحارس الفريق الضيف.

صدارة مصرية للمجموعة الرابعة

وفي المجموعة الرابعة أيضاً، فاز المصري البورسعيدي على كايزر تشيفز الجنوب أفريقي بهدفين مقابل هدف، ليتقاسم الفريقان المصريان صدارة الترتيب برصيد ثلاث نقاط لكل منهما.