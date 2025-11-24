The Egyptian Zamalek defeated their Zambian guest Zesco United with a goal to nil in the match that took place last night (Sunday) at the Cairo International Stadium, as part of the first round of the group stage in the African Confederation Cup.

The match had a special atmosphere, as Zamalek fans bid farewell to the club legend Mohamed Sobhi, known as "The Count," who passed away in a car accident. A huge picture of him was raised, and players from both teams stood for a minute of silence before the match began.

El Jaziri Saves Zamalek from Zesco's Trap

Tunisian Seifeddine Jaziri scored the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute, after a remarkable dribble past Zesco's defense inside the penalty area, before unleashing a powerful shot that found the left corner of the visiting team's goalkeeper.

Egyptian Leadership in Group D

In Group D as well, Al Masry from Port Said defeated South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs with a score of two goals to one, allowing both Egyptian teams to share the top of the standings with three points each.