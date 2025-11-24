The representatives of the nation, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, are facing two important matches in the AFC Champions League this evening (Monday). Al-Ittihad will visit Qatari side Al-Duhail at 7:00 PM, while Al-Ahli will host Emirati team Al-Sharjah at 9:15 PM, as part of the fifth round of the western region competitions in the AFC Champions League for the 2025-2026 season.



At Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Al-Ittihad enters its match against Al-Duhail occupying the sixth position with 6 points, gained from two wins and two losses, having scored 8 goals and conceded 4. They lost in the first round to Emirati side Al-Wahda 1-2 in Abu Dhabi, lost in the second round to Al-Ahli 0-1 in Jeddah, then won in the third round against Al-Shorta 4-1 in Baghdad, and won in the fourth round against Al-Sharjah 3-0 in Jeddah.



On the other hand, Al-Duhail enters this match in seventh place with 4 points, gained from one win, one draw, and two losses, having scored 8 goals and conceded the same. They lost in the first round to Al-Hilal 1-2 in Riyadh, drew in the second round with Al-Ahli 2-2 in Doha, then lost in the third round to Emirati side Al-Wahda 1-3 in Abu Dhabi, and won in the fourth round against Al-Ahli 4-1 in Doha.



At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Al-Ahli aims to achieve a new victory when they face their guest Al-Sharjah, especially since Al-Ahli has shown great attacking strength, having scored 12 goals, which is the highest scoring record in the tournament so far.



In contrast, Al-Sharjah enters the match in a difficult position after a decline in performance. After gaining 4 points in the first two rounds, the team has suffered two consecutive losses, and the situation becomes more complicated for Al-Sharjah due to the lack of goals in their last two matches, which signals a very challenging encounter against Al-Ahli, who possesses significant attacking strength.



Al-Ahli enters this match in second place with 10 points, gained from 4 wins, 1 draw, and no losses, having scored 12 goals and conceded 5. They won in the first round against Uzbekistan's Nasaf 4-2 in Jeddah, then drew in the second round with Al-Duhail 2-2 in Doha, won in the third round against Al-Gharafa 4-0 in Jeddah, and won in the fourth round against Al-Sadd 2-1 in Doha.



On the other hand, Al-Sharjah is in eighth place with 4 points, gained from one win, one draw, and two losses, having scored 5 goals and conceded 12. They won in the first round against Al-Gharafa 4-3 in Sharjah, then drew in the second round with Al-Sadd 1-1 in Doha, lost in the third round to Tractor 0-5 in Sharjah, and lost in the fourth round to Al-Ittihad 0-3 in Jeddah.



Infographic



Today's Matches



Al-Duhail - Al-Ittihad



7:00 PM



Al-Ahli - Al-Sharjah



9:15 PM