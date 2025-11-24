يخوض ممثلا الوطن الاتحاد والأهلي لقاءين مهمين في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة مساء اليوم (الإثنين)، إذ يحل الاتحاد ضيفا على الدحيل القطري 7:00 مساء، ويستضيف الأهلي نظيره الشارقة الإماراتي 9:15 مساء، ضمن مباريات الجولة الخامسة من منافسات منطقة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025-2026.
على استاد عبدالله بن خليفة في الدوحة، يدخل فريق الاتحاد لقاءه أمام الدحيل محتلا المركز السادس برصيد 6 نقاط حصدها من فوزين وخسارتين وله 8 أهداف وعليه 4 أهداف، إذ خسر في الجولة الأولى أمام الوحدة الإماراتي 1-2 في أبوظبي، وخسر في الجولة الثانية أمام شباب الأهلي 0-1 في جدة، ثم فاز في الجولة الثالثة على الشرطة 4-1 في بغداد، وفاز في الجولة الرابعة على الشارقة 3-0 في جدة.
في المقابل، يدخل فريق الدحيل هذا اللقاء محتلا المركز السابع برصيد 4 نقاط حصدها من فوز وتعادل وخسارتين وله من الأهداف 8 وعليه مثلها، وقد خسر في الجولة الأولى أمام الهلال 1-2 في الرياض، وتعادل في الجولة الثانية مع الأهلي 2-2 في الدوحة، ثم خسر في الجولة الثالثة أمام الوحدة الإماراتي 1-3 في أبوظبي، وفاز في الجولة الرابعة على شباب الأهلي 4-1 في الدوحة.
وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، يطمح نادي الأهلي في تحقيق انتصار جديد عندما يتقابل مع ضيفه الشارقة الإماراتي، لا سيما أن الأهلي أظهر قوّة هجومية كبيرة بعدما سجّل 12 هدفا، وهو أعلى رصيد تهديفي في البطولة حتى الآن.
في المقابل، يدخل الشارقة المباراة وهو في وضع صعب بعد أن تراجع مستواه، فبعد حصد 4 نقاط في أول جولتين، تلقّى الفريق خسارتين متتاليتين، وتزداد الأمور تعقيدا بالنسبة للشارقة في ظل غياب الأهداف عن الفريق في آخر مباراتين، ما ينذر بمواجهة شديدة الصعوبة أمام الأهلي الذي يتمتع بقوة هجومية كبيرة.
يدخل الأهلي هذا اللقاء محتلا المركز الثاني برصيد 10 نقاط حصدها من 4 انتصارات وتعادل ودون خسارة وله من الأهداف 12 وعليه 5 أهداف، وقد فاز في الجولة الأولى على ناساف الأوزبكي 4-2 في جدة، ثم تعادل في الجولة الثانية مع الدحيل 2-2 في الدوحة، وفاز في الجولة الثالثة على الغرافة 4-0 في جدة، وفاز في الجولة الرابعة على السد 2-1 في الدوحة.
في المقابل، يحتل الشارقة المركز الثامن برصيد 4 نقاط حصدها من فوز وتعادل وخسارتين وله من الأهداف 5 وعليه 12 هدفا، وقد فاز في الجولة الأولى على الغرافة 4-3 في الشارقة، ثم تعادل في الجولة الثانية مع السد 1-1 في الدوحة، وخسر في الجولة الثالثة أمام تراكتور 0-5 في الشارقة، وخسر في الجولة الرابعة أمام الاتحاد 0-3 في جدة.
انفوجرافيك
مباراتا اليوم
الدحيل - الاتحاد
7:00 مساء
الأهلي - الشارقة
9:15 مساء
