The president of the Italian club Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has been referred to trial by a preliminary hearing judge in Rome; this is due to allegations of manipulating the club's accounts in the years (2019, 2020, and 2021), along with his former partner Andrea Chiavelli and the club itself being referred to trial.



The Italian newspaper "Tuttosport" reported that the case revolves around allegations of inflating profits related to the transfers of Kostas Manolas from Roma in (2019) and Victor Osimhen from Lille in (2020).



It added that in the deal for Manolas, midfielder Amadou Diawara was included as part of the transaction, and a year later, goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis and three players from Napoli's youth team—Manzi, Palmieri, and Ligori—were added, with their financial values artificially inflated according to the public prosecutor. The trial is scheduled to take place on December 2, (2026).



The newspaper continued that Napoli will not face any penalties at the sporting level, stating: "The public prosecutor of the Italian Football Federation, Giuseppe Chini, reviewed the case in (2022), and the investigation regarding sports was closed, meaning the club will not be affected in its league position or points.