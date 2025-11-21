تقرر إحالة رئيس نادي نابولي الإيطالي أوريليو دي لورينتس إلى المحاكمة بقرار من قاضي جلسات الاستماع التمهيدية في روما؛ وذلك بتهمة التلاعب في الحسابات الخاصة بالنادي في أعوام (2019 و2020 و2021)، مع إحالة شريكه السابق أندريا كيافيلي للمحاكمة وكذلك النادي.


وذكرت صحيفة «توتو سبورت» الإيطالية أن القضية تتمحور حول مزاعم تضخيم المكاسب المرتبطة بصفقتي انتقال ضم كوستاس مانولاس من روما في عام (2019)، وانتقال فيكتور أوسيمين من ليل الفرنسي في عام (2020م).


وأضافت أن في صفقة ضم مانولاس فقد جرى ضم أمادو دياوارا لاعب الوسط كجزء من الصفقة، وبعد عام جرى ضم حارس المرمى أوريستيس كارنيزيس وثلاثة لاعبين من فريق الشباب لنابولي وهم مانزي وبالميري وليجوري، وقد جرى رفع قيمتهم المالية بشكل مصطنع وفقًا للادعاء العام، ومن المقرر أن تجرى المحاكمة في الثاني من ديسمبر (2026م).


وتابعت الصحيفة أن نابولي لن يواجه أي عقوبات على المستوى الرياضي، وقالت: "إن المدعي العام في الاتحاد الإيطالي للعبة جوزيبي تشيني قام بمراجعة القضية في عام (2022م)، وأُغلق التحقيق فيما يتعلق بالرياضة، مما يعني عدم تأثر النادي أو وضعه في الدوري أو نقاطه.