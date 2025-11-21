تقرر إحالة رئيس نادي نابولي الإيطالي أوريليو دي لورينتس إلى المحاكمة بقرار من قاضي جلسات الاستماع التمهيدية في روما؛ وذلك بتهمة التلاعب في الحسابات الخاصة بالنادي في أعوام (2019 و2020 و2021)، مع إحالة شريكه السابق أندريا كيافيلي للمحاكمة وكذلك النادي.
وذكرت صحيفة «توتو سبورت» الإيطالية أن القضية تتمحور حول مزاعم تضخيم المكاسب المرتبطة بصفقتي انتقال ضم كوستاس مانولاس من روما في عام (2019)، وانتقال فيكتور أوسيمين من ليل الفرنسي في عام (2020م).
وأضافت أن في صفقة ضم مانولاس فقد جرى ضم أمادو دياوارا لاعب الوسط كجزء من الصفقة، وبعد عام جرى ضم حارس المرمى أوريستيس كارنيزيس وثلاثة لاعبين من فريق الشباب لنابولي وهم مانزي وبالميري وليجوري، وقد جرى رفع قيمتهم المالية بشكل مصطنع وفقًا للادعاء العام، ومن المقرر أن تجرى المحاكمة في الثاني من ديسمبر (2026م).
وتابعت الصحيفة أن نابولي لن يواجه أي عقوبات على المستوى الرياضي، وقالت: "إن المدعي العام في الاتحاد الإيطالي للعبة جوزيبي تشيني قام بمراجعة القضية في عام (2022م)، وأُغلق التحقيق فيما يتعلق بالرياضة، مما يعني عدم تأثر النادي أو وضعه في الدوري أو نقاطه.
The president of the Italian club Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has been referred to trial by a preliminary hearing judge in Rome; this is due to allegations of manipulating the club's accounts in the years (2019, 2020, and 2021), along with his former partner Andrea Chiavelli and the club itself being referred to trial.
The Italian newspaper "Tuttosport" reported that the case revolves around allegations of inflating profits related to the transfers of Kostas Manolas from Roma in (2019) and Victor Osimhen from Lille in (2020).
It added that in the deal for Manolas, midfielder Amadou Diawara was included as part of the transaction, and a year later, goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis and three players from Napoli's youth team—Manzi, Palmieri, and Ligori—were added, with their financial values artificially inflated according to the public prosecutor. The trial is scheduled to take place on December 2, (2026).
The newspaper continued that Napoli will not face any penalties at the sporting level, stating: "The public prosecutor of the Italian Football Federation, Giuseppe Chini, reviewed the case in (2022), and the investigation regarding sports was closed, meaning the club will not be affected in its league position or points.