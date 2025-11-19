أضافت السعودية، ميداليتين اليوم إلى رصيدها في دورة الألعاب الرياضية السادسة للتضامن الإسلامي «الرياض 2025»، رافعة الرصيد، إلى 35 ميدالية (9 ذهبيات، 4 فضيات، 22 برونزية)، والمركز السادس في جدول الترتيب العام للدورة.


وجاءت ميداليات اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بتحقيق لاعبة فريق السعودية لألعاب القوى البارالمبية، ناضا الحميداني، المركز الثالث والميدالية البرونزية، لمسابقة دفع الجلة (F56)، بعد أن رمت لمسافة 6.13م، في حين حققت البحرين الذهبية، ونيجيريا البرونزية.


وأحرز لاعب فريق السعودية لألعاب القوى، سامي بخيت، الميدالية البرونزية، لمسابقة الوثب الثلاثي، التي أقيمت مساء اليوم في بوليفارد رياض سيتي، بعد أن قفز لمسافة 16.50م، ونالت أوزباكستان الذهبية بـ16.74م، وبوركينا فاسو الفضية بـ16.63م.