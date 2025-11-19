Saudi Arabia added two medals today to its tally at the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games "Riyadh 2025," raising its total to 35 medals (9 gold, 4 silver, 22 bronze), and securing sixth place in the overall standings of the games.



Today's medals (Tuesday) came from Saudi Arabia's Paralympic athletics team member, Nada Al-Humaidani, who achieved third place and the bronze medal in the shot put event (F56), after throwing a distance of 6.13m, while Bahrain took the gold and Nigeria the silver.



Saudi athletics team member, Sami Bakhit, won the bronze medal in the triple jump event, which took place this evening at Boulevard Riyadh City, after jumping a distance of 16.50m. Uzbekistan claimed the gold with 16.74m, and Burkina Faso took the silver with 16.63m.