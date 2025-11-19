The excitement and rivalry between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah renew through their matches in the Roshan League and the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup, as each team aims to achieve victory to compete for both titles this season.



In these two encounters, there is a special challenge between the two brothers, the Al-Ahli star Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and the Al-Qadisiyah player Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat. Who will succeed in winning both matches in the "league and cup"?



The first match between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah will take place tomorrow (Friday) at 8:30 PM at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the ninth round of the Roshan League. Both teams are striving for victory and to collect points, with Al-Ahli currently in fifth place with 16 points, while Al-Qadisiyah is in fourth place with 17 points. Both teams are looking to secure the three points to continue competing for the league title.



The second match will bring together Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah on (Friday) November 28 at 8:30 PM at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup. Both teams aspire to win and qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah faced each other in the Roshan League last season, where Al-Qadisiyah won against Al-Ahli in the first round with a score of 1-0. However, Al-Ahli managed to avenge that loss and defeated Al-Qadisiyah in the second round 4-1, and the Al-Ahli team also triumphed over Al-Qadisiyah 5-1 in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup.



Infographic



Match Dates



- Saudi Roshan Professional League



Friday 2025/11/21



Al-Ahli × Al-Qadisiyah



8:30 PM



- Quarter-finals of the King’s Cup



Friday 2025/11/28



Al-Ahli × Al-Qadisiyah



8:30 PM