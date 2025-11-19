تتجدد الإثارة والندية بين فريقي الأهلي والقادسية من خلال مواجهتي دوري روشن ودور ربع النهائي في كأس الملك، إذ يطمح كل منهما في تحقيق الفوز من أجل المنافسة على البطولتين في الموسم الحالي.


وتشهد المواجهتين بين الفريقين تحدي من نوع خاص بين الأخوينالنجمين الأهلاوي صالح أبوالشامات،والقدساوي محمد أبوالشامات، فمن سينجح في كسب المباراتين في "الدوري والكأس".


ستكون المواجهة الأولى بين الأهلي والقادسية غداً (الجمعة) 8:30 مساء على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة التاسعة من دوري روشن، ويسعى الفريقان لتحقيق الانتصار وحصد النقاط، فالفريق الأهلاوي يحتل المركز الخامس برصيد 16 نقطة، والفريق القدساوي يتواجد بالمركز الرابع برصيد 17 نقطة، ويتطلع الفريقان للظفر بالنقاط الثلاث للاستمرار في المنافسة على لقب الدوري.


فيما المواجهة الثانية ستجمع الأهلي والقادسية (الجمعة) 28 نوفمبر الجاري الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة، ضمن دور ربع النهائي في كأس الملك، ويطمح الفريقان في تحقيق الفوز والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي في البطولة.


يذكر أن فريقي الأهلي والقادسية التقيا في دوري روشن الموسم الماضي، وكسب فريق القادسية نظيره الأهلي في الدور الأول بهدف مقابل لا شيء، فيما نجح الأهلي في رد اعتباره وتفوق على القادسية في الدور الثاني 1/4، وتفوق الفريق الأهلاوي على القادسية 1/5 في دور نصف النهائي بكأس السوبر السعودي.


