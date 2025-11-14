لأول مره في تاريخ الأسطورة «كريستيانو رونالدو» خلال مسيرته مع المنتخب البرتغالي التي بدأت عام 2003، في مباراته الدولية الـ226، يتلقى البطاقة الحمراء من الحكم السويدي «غلين نيبيرغ» بعد مراجعة تقنية الفيديو، واكتشاف واقعة ضرب دون كرة بالمرفق ضد أحد لاعبي منتخب أيرلندا، في المباراة التي جمعت منتخبي البرتغال وأيرلندا أمس (الخميس) بالتصفيات الأوروبية المؤهلة لنهائيات كأس العالم 2026 وانتهت بفوز أيرلندا بهدفين دون مقابل.


وجاء هذا الطرد بعد أن اكتشف الحكم واقعة ضرب من رونالدو لأحد لاعبي منتخب أيرلندا دون كرة، ليخرج رونالدو أرضية الملعب دون أي ردة فعل وهو يصفّق للجمهور الذي بادر بإطلاق صافرات الاستهجان ضده.


من جانبه أكد مدرب منتخب البرتغال «مارتينيز» خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب نهاية المباراة أنه لا يوجد أي عنف، وأن «رونالدو» حاول فقط إبعاد المدافع، مشيراً إلى أن ما حدث أمر لا يصدق وأن زاوية اللقطة التي تم عرضها للحكم عبر تقنية الفيديو كانت أسوأ مما حدث، وأضاف:«في رأيي أن الحكم لم يكن موفقاً في قراره، وحزين لأن رونالدو حصل على أول بطاقة حمراء في مسيرته مع منتخب البرتغال».