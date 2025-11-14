For the first time in the history of the legend "Cristiano Ronaldo" during his career with the Portuguese national team, which began in 2003, he received a red card from the Swedish referee "Glen Nyberg" after a video review, discovering an incident of elbowing an Irish player off the ball, in the match that brought together the Portugal and Ireland national teams yesterday (Thursday) in the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which ended with Ireland winning two goals to none.



The red card came after the referee discovered an incident of Ronaldo hitting an Irish player off the ball, and Ronaldo left the field without any reaction while applauding the crowd, who began to boo him.



For his part, the coach of the Portuguese national team "Martinez" confirmed during the press conference after the match that there was no violence, and that "Ronaldo" was only trying to push the defender away, pointing out that what happened was unbelievable and that the angle of the footage shown to the referee via video technology was worse than what actually occurred. He added: "In my opinion, the referee was not successful in his decision, and I am sad that Ronaldo received his first red card in his career with the Portuguese national team."