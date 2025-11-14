The sports and artistic arena, both past and present, has witnessed a remarkable phenomenon represented by several football players venturing into acting and the arts, a step that may seem strange but reflects deep psychological and social dimensions that transcend the boundaries of profession and playing football.

A Desire to Experience New Things

Many questions may arise in our minds: Why have some of these players turned towards the world of art and acting? Is the desire to maintain their fame after leaving the green pitch one of the reasons?

In response to all these questions, Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed, a sociologist interested in sports, tells “Okaz”: “Indeed, there are some sports stars, especially in the world of football, who have ventured into the arts and acting, whether they are from the first generation or the current one. Among them, for example, are legends like Pelé, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Neymar da Silva, Thierry Henry, Vinnie Jones, Eric Cantona, Fred Dreyer, Terry Crews, along with Arab players such as: Mohamed Latif, Saleh Selim, Ikrami, Adel Heikal, Sherif Abdel-Moneim, Essam Bahig, Tahrir Sheikh, Jamal Abdel-Hamid, Khaled Al-Ghandour, Ali Maher, Ahmed Salah Hosny, and others. They turned to acting not due to failure or a decline in their performance but out of a desire to experience new things, as a professional life is not a one-way street for a person. It is natural for someone to move towards what they see as closer to their passion and psychological comfort, whether during their peak performance or after retirement.”

Multiple Reasons

He continued: “We should not forget that a player's contribution in the world of football may not extend much beyond the age of forty, and after that, the player is free to choose the appropriate path; because athletic performance declines compared to what it was in their twenties and thirties. Some players may continue their careers in coaching or choose any field they see as aligned with their personal, psychological, and social inclinations. Thus, some artistic experiences for these players complement their journey in the spotlight and fame, making them more connected to the audience that loved them before on the pitches, who now follow them passionately in different fields.”

He added: “On the other hand, there are various reasons that drive a player to leave football and choose art, including repeated injuries or high psychological pressures resulting from continuous competition, or an internal need for renewal and to experience something new. The social environment also plays an important role, as some players feel they have done all they can on the pitch and want to express themselves in another way, especially those who possess talent in acting, freelance work, or media presentation. Here, the psychological dimension becomes clear; self-expression is a fundamental human need, and a player, like an artist, carries within them a creative energy that is not limited to one field.”

The Difference in Fame

When asked: Is fame in the world of art greater than that in football fields? Dr. Mohammed replied: Fame in the world of art differs in nature from football fame, but it is not necessarily “greater.” A player experiences momentary fame linked to sports achievements, matches, and tournaments, while an artist's fame may extend for many years. Therefore, some players may be drawn to the world of art in search of continuity in appearance and remaining in people's memories for longer periods.

Dr. Mohammed concluded by saying: “The transition from the world of football to art is not an escape from the past, but rather a natural evolution in a person's journey toward themselves. Every experience adds, and every path carries new lessons, and between the pitches and the cameras, the desire for creativity remains the common denominator that unites the player and the artist.”