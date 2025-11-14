شهدت الساحة الرياضية والفنية، سابقاً وحالياً، ظاهرة لافتة للنظر تمثلت في خوض عدد من لاعبي كرة القدم تجرية التمثيل والفن، في خطوة قد تبدو غريبة ولكنها تعكس أبعاداً نفسية واجتماعية عميقة تتجاوز حدود المهنة واللعب بالكرة.

رغبة في خوض تجارب جديدة

وتساؤلات عديدة قد تدور في أذهاننا: لماذا اتجه ويتجه بعض هؤلاء اللاعبين نحو عالم الفن والتمثيل؟ وهل الرغبة في استمرار شهرتهم في حال تركهم المستطيل الأخضر يعد من الأسباب؟

ورداً على كل تلك التساؤلات يقول المختص في علم الاجتماع المهتم بالشأن الرياضي الدكتور محمود محمد لـ«عكاظ»: «بالفعل هناك بعض نجوم الرياضة، خصوصاً في عالم كرة القدم، خاضوا تجربة الفن والتمثيل سواء كانوا من الرعيل الأول أو من الجيل الحالي، ومنهم على سبيل المثال لا الحصر: الأسطورة بيليه، زين الدين زيدان، ديفيد بيكهام، نيمار دا سيلفا، تيري هنري، فيني جونز، إيريك كانتونا، فريد دراير، تيري كروز، إلى جانب لاعبين عرب، منهم: محمد لطيف، صالح سليم، إكرامي، عادل هيكل، شريف عبدالمنعم، عصام بهيج، طاهر الشيخ، جمال عبدالحميد، خالد الغندور، علي ماهر، أحمد صلاح حسني، وغيرهم، إذ اتجهوا إلى التمثيل ليس بسبب فشلهم أو لضعف مستواهم بل لرغبتهم في خوض تجارب جديدة، فالحياة المهنية ليست طريقاً واحداً أمام الإنسان، فمن الطبيعي أن يتجه الشخص نحو ما يراه أقرب لشغفه وراحته النفسية، سواء كان ذلك في زمن قمة العطاء أو بعد التقاعد».

تعدد الأسباب

وتابع: «لا ننسى أن عطاء اللاعب في عالم كرة القدم قد لا يتجاوز كثيراً سن الأربعين وبعدها يكون اللاعب حراً في اختيار المسار المناسب؛ لأن العطاء اللياقي يقل عما كان عليه في العشرينات والثلاثينات، وقد يكمل بعض اللاعبين مسيرتهم في التدريب أو يختارون أي مجال يرونه متفقاً مع ميولهم الشخصية والنفسية والاجتماعية، وبذلك فإن بعض التجارب الفنية لهؤلاء اللاعبين تكمل مسيرتهم في دائرة الأضواء والشهرة، وتجعلهم أكثر التصاقاً بالجمهور الذي أحبهم من قبل في الملاعب، فصار يتابعهم بشغف في مجالات مختلفة».

وتابع: «وفي الاتجاه الآخر قد تتعدد الأسباب التي تدفع اللاعب إلى ترك الكرة واختيار الفن، منها الإصابات المتكررة أو الضغوط النفسية العالية الناتجة عن المنافسة المستمرة، أو الاحتياج الداخلي للتجديد وخوض تجربة جديدة، كما تلعب البيئة الاجتماعية دوراً مهماً، فبعض اللاعبين يشعرون بأنهم أدّوا ما عليهم في المستطيل الأخضر ويريدون التعبير عن أنفسهم بشكل آخر، خصوصاً أولئك الذين يمتلكون موهبة في التمثيل أو الأعمال الحرة أو تقديم البرامج الإعلامية، وهنا يبرز البعد النفسي بوضوح، فالتعبير عن الذات حاجة إنسانية أساسية، واللاعب مثل الفنان يحمل بداخله طاقة إبداعية لا تقتصر على مجال واحد».

اختلاف نوع الشهرة

وعن سؤال: هل الشهرة في عالم الفن أعلى من ملاعب كرة القدم؟ أجاب الدكتور محمد: الشهرة في عالم الفن تختلف في طبيعتها عن شهرة الكرة، لكنها ليست بالضرورة «أعلى»، فاللاعب يعيش شهرة لحظية مرتبطة بالإنجازات الرياضية والمباريات والبطولات، أما الفنان فشهرة عمله قد تمتد لسنوات طويلة، لذلك قد ينجذب بعض اللاعبين لعالم الفن بحثاً عن الاستمرارية في الظهور والبقاء في ذاكرة الناس لفترات أطول.

وخلص الدكتور محمد إلى القول: «الانتقال من عالم الكرة إلى الفن ليس هروباً من الماضي، بل هو تطور طبيعي في رحلة الإنسان نحو ذاته، فكل تجربة تضيف، وكل طريق يحمل دروساً جديدة، وما بين الملاعب والكاميرات تظل الرغبة في الإبداع هي القاسم المشترك الذي يجمع بين اللاعب والفنان».