شهدت الساحة الرياضية والفنية، سابقاً وحالياً، ظاهرة لافتة للنظر تمثلت في خوض عدد من لاعبي كرة القدم تجرية التمثيل والفن، في خطوة قد تبدو غريبة ولكنها تعكس أبعاداً نفسية واجتماعية عميقة تتجاوز حدود المهنة واللعب بالكرة.
رغبة في خوض تجارب جديدة
وتساؤلات عديدة قد تدور في أذهاننا: لماذا اتجه ويتجه بعض هؤلاء اللاعبين نحو عالم الفن والتمثيل؟ وهل الرغبة في استمرار شهرتهم في حال تركهم المستطيل الأخضر يعد من الأسباب؟
ورداً على كل تلك التساؤلات يقول المختص في علم الاجتماع المهتم بالشأن الرياضي الدكتور محمود محمد لـ«عكاظ»: «بالفعل هناك بعض نجوم الرياضة، خصوصاً في عالم كرة القدم، خاضوا تجربة الفن والتمثيل سواء كانوا من الرعيل الأول أو من الجيل الحالي، ومنهم على سبيل المثال لا الحصر: الأسطورة بيليه، زين الدين زيدان، ديفيد بيكهام، نيمار دا سيلفا، تيري هنري، فيني جونز، إيريك كانتونا، فريد دراير، تيري كروز، إلى جانب لاعبين عرب، منهم: محمد لطيف، صالح سليم، إكرامي، عادل هيكل، شريف عبدالمنعم، عصام بهيج، طاهر الشيخ، جمال عبدالحميد، خالد الغندور، علي ماهر، أحمد صلاح حسني، وغيرهم، إذ اتجهوا إلى التمثيل ليس بسبب فشلهم أو لضعف مستواهم بل لرغبتهم في خوض تجارب جديدة، فالحياة المهنية ليست طريقاً واحداً أمام الإنسان، فمن الطبيعي أن يتجه الشخص نحو ما يراه أقرب لشغفه وراحته النفسية، سواء كان ذلك في زمن قمة العطاء أو بعد التقاعد».
تعدد الأسباب
وتابع: «لا ننسى أن عطاء اللاعب في عالم كرة القدم قد لا يتجاوز كثيراً سن الأربعين وبعدها يكون اللاعب حراً في اختيار المسار المناسب؛ لأن العطاء اللياقي يقل عما كان عليه في العشرينات والثلاثينات، وقد يكمل بعض اللاعبين مسيرتهم في التدريب أو يختارون أي مجال يرونه متفقاً مع ميولهم الشخصية والنفسية والاجتماعية، وبذلك فإن بعض التجارب الفنية لهؤلاء اللاعبين تكمل مسيرتهم في دائرة الأضواء والشهرة، وتجعلهم أكثر التصاقاً بالجمهور الذي أحبهم من قبل في الملاعب، فصار يتابعهم بشغف في مجالات مختلفة».
وتابع: «وفي الاتجاه الآخر قد تتعدد الأسباب التي تدفع اللاعب إلى ترك الكرة واختيار الفن، منها الإصابات المتكررة أو الضغوط النفسية العالية الناتجة عن المنافسة المستمرة، أو الاحتياج الداخلي للتجديد وخوض تجربة جديدة، كما تلعب البيئة الاجتماعية دوراً مهماً، فبعض اللاعبين يشعرون بأنهم أدّوا ما عليهم في المستطيل الأخضر ويريدون التعبير عن أنفسهم بشكل آخر، خصوصاً أولئك الذين يمتلكون موهبة في التمثيل أو الأعمال الحرة أو تقديم البرامج الإعلامية، وهنا يبرز البعد النفسي بوضوح، فالتعبير عن الذات حاجة إنسانية أساسية، واللاعب مثل الفنان يحمل بداخله طاقة إبداعية لا تقتصر على مجال واحد».
اختلاف نوع الشهرة
وعن سؤال: هل الشهرة في عالم الفن أعلى من ملاعب كرة القدم؟ أجاب الدكتور محمد: الشهرة في عالم الفن تختلف في طبيعتها عن شهرة الكرة، لكنها ليست بالضرورة «أعلى»، فاللاعب يعيش شهرة لحظية مرتبطة بالإنجازات الرياضية والمباريات والبطولات، أما الفنان فشهرة عمله قد تمتد لسنوات طويلة، لذلك قد ينجذب بعض اللاعبين لعالم الفن بحثاً عن الاستمرارية في الظهور والبقاء في ذاكرة الناس لفترات أطول.
وخلص الدكتور محمد إلى القول: «الانتقال من عالم الكرة إلى الفن ليس هروباً من الماضي، بل هو تطور طبيعي في رحلة الإنسان نحو ذاته، فكل تجربة تضيف، وكل طريق يحمل دروساً جديدة، وما بين الملاعب والكاميرات تظل الرغبة في الإبداع هي القاسم المشترك الذي يجمع بين اللاعب والفنان».
The sports and artistic arena, both past and present, has witnessed a remarkable phenomenon represented by several football players venturing into acting and the arts, a step that may seem strange but reflects deep psychological and social dimensions that transcend the boundaries of profession and playing football.
A Desire to Experience New Things
Many questions may arise in our minds: Why have some of these players turned towards the world of art and acting? Is the desire to maintain their fame after leaving the green pitch one of the reasons?
In response to all these questions, Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed, a sociologist interested in sports, tells “Okaz”: “Indeed, there are some sports stars, especially in the world of football, who have ventured into the arts and acting, whether they are from the first generation or the current one. Among them, for example, are legends like Pelé, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Neymar da Silva, Thierry Henry, Vinnie Jones, Eric Cantona, Fred Dreyer, Terry Crews, along with Arab players such as: Mohamed Latif, Saleh Selim, Ikrami, Adel Heikal, Sherif Abdel-Moneim, Essam Bahig, Tahrir Sheikh, Jamal Abdel-Hamid, Khaled Al-Ghandour, Ali Maher, Ahmed Salah Hosny, and others. They turned to acting not due to failure or a decline in their performance but out of a desire to experience new things, as a professional life is not a one-way street for a person. It is natural for someone to move towards what they see as closer to their passion and psychological comfort, whether during their peak performance or after retirement.”
Multiple Reasons
He continued: “We should not forget that a player's contribution in the world of football may not extend much beyond the age of forty, and after that, the player is free to choose the appropriate path; because athletic performance declines compared to what it was in their twenties and thirties. Some players may continue their careers in coaching or choose any field they see as aligned with their personal, psychological, and social inclinations. Thus, some artistic experiences for these players complement their journey in the spotlight and fame, making them more connected to the audience that loved them before on the pitches, who now follow them passionately in different fields.”
He added: “On the other hand, there are various reasons that drive a player to leave football and choose art, including repeated injuries or high psychological pressures resulting from continuous competition, or an internal need for renewal and to experience something new. The social environment also plays an important role, as some players feel they have done all they can on the pitch and want to express themselves in another way, especially those who possess talent in acting, freelance work, or media presentation. Here, the psychological dimension becomes clear; self-expression is a fundamental human need, and a player, like an artist, carries within them a creative energy that is not limited to one field.”
The Difference in Fame
When asked: Is fame in the world of art greater than that in football fields? Dr. Mohammed replied: Fame in the world of art differs in nature from football fame, but it is not necessarily “greater.” A player experiences momentary fame linked to sports achievements, matches, and tournaments, while an artist's fame may extend for many years. Therefore, some players may be drawn to the world of art in search of continuity in appearance and remaining in people's memories for longer periods.
Dr. Mohammed concluded by saying: “The transition from the world of football to art is not an escape from the past, but rather a natural evolution in a person's journey toward themselves. Every experience adds, and every path carries new lessons, and between the pitches and the cameras, the desire for creativity remains the common denominator that unites the player and the artist.”