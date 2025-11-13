علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن اللاعب عبدالرحمن غريب، تحت مجهر ناديين جماهيريين، أحدهما عاصمي والآخر من جدة، ينتظران دخوله فترة الستة اشهر التي ستكون في يناير القادم، لتقديم عرضيهما للاعب الذي لا يمانع من الانتقال من الفريق النصراوي، في حال عدم تقديم عرض مناسب لبقائه مع الفريق، بعد أن تقلّصت فرص مشاركته مع المدرب جيسوس.


فبعد أربع سنوات قضاها في النصر، حيث انتقل في 20 أغسطس 2022، قادماً من الأهلي بعقد لمدة 4 سنوات بـ 30 مليونا ريال، ترددت أنباء في يونيو الماضي تفيد بأن النصر تلقى عروضاً من ناديي العلا ونيوم لضم غريب.