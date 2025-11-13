Sources from "Okaz" have learned that player Abdulrahman Ghareeb is under the scrutiny of two popular clubs, one from the capital and the other from Jeddah, which are waiting for him to enter the six-month period that will begin in January, to present their offers to the player who does not mind moving from the Al-Nassr team, in case a suitable offer for his continuation with the team is not made, after his chances of participating with coach Jesus have diminished.



After spending four years with Al-Nassr, where he transferred on August 20, 2022, coming from Al-Ahli with a four-year contract worth 30 million riyals, reports emerged last June indicating that Al-Nassr received offers from the clubs of Al-Ula and Neom to acquire Ghareeb.