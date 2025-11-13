The Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the Sixth Islamic Solidarity Games (Riyadh 2025), Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi, crowned the champions of the karate competitions held at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City, in an exciting conclusion that brought together a selection of the most prominent stars of the sport from various Islamic countries.



The Saudi champion, Sand Al-Sufyani, gifted the Kingdom a gold medal in the over 84 kg weight category after defeating the Iranian, Saleh Abazari, in the final match, while the Libyan, Nouri Abdelsalam, took home the bronze medal.



In the 67 kg weight category, the Saudi Mohammed Al-Asiri shone by achieving another gold medal for the Kingdom after his victory over the Jordanian Abdulrahman Al-Masrah in an exciting final, while the bronze medals went to the Algerian Anis Halasa and the Emirati Omar Shlul.



In the 75 kg weight category, the Kuwaiti Omar Al-Jinai snatched the gold medal after his victory over the Iranian Morteza Naimati, while the Turkish Enes Polat and the Saudi Sultan Al-Zahrani shared the two bronze medals.



On the women's side, the Tunisian Israa Ben Tayeb won the gold medal in the over 68 kg weight category after defeating the Turkish Zina Jabala, while the Jordanian Yara Nasser and the Algerian Oudaira Shaima took home the bronze medals.



In the 61 kg weight category, the Iranian Atousa Gholshadinzadeh was awarded the gold medal, with the Tunisian Wafa Mahjoub taking the silver, while the Saudi Malak Al-Khawaldi and the Cameroonian Yombi Nelly Doris secured the bronze medals.



In the 68 kg weight category for women, the Azerbaijani Irina Zaritska won the gold, and the Turkish Eda Eltimur took the silver, while the Kazakhstani Dayana Darinskaya and the Jordanian Joud Al-Drouse won the bronze medals.