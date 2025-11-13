توج رئيس اللجنة العليا المنظمة لدورة ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي السادسة (الرياض 2025) الأمير فهد بن جلوي، أبطال منافسات الكاراتيه التي أُقيمت في مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية، في ختامٍ مثير جمع نخبة من أبرز نجوم اللعبة من مختلف الدول الإسلامية.


وأهدى البطل السعودي سند السفياني المملكة ذهبية وزن فوق 84 كغم، بعد فوزه في النزال النهائي على الإيراني صالح أبازري، فيما نال الليبي نوري عبدالسلام الميدالية البرونزية.


وفي وزن 67 كغم، تألق السعودي محمد العسيري محققاً ذهبية جديدة للمملكة بعد تفوقه على الأردني عبدالرحمن المصارحة في نهائي حماسي، بينما ذهبت البرونزيتان إلى الجزائري أنيس هلاسة والإماراتي عمر شلول.


وفي وزن 75 كغم، خطف الكويتي عمر الجنائي الميدالية الذهبية بعد فوزه على الإيراني مرتضى نعمتي، فيما تقاسم التركي إينس بولوت والسعودي سلطان الزهراني الميداليتين البرونزيتين.


وعلى صعيد السيدات، أحرزت التونسية إسراء بن طيب ذهبية وزن فوق 68 كغم بعد تفوقها على التركية زينة جابالا، فيما نالت الأردنية يارا ناصر والجزائرية أوديرا شايما البرونزيتين.


وفي وزن 61 كغم، تُوجت الإيرانية اتوسا قولشادينزهاد بالميدالية الذهبية، وحلت التونسية وفاء محجوب ثانيةً بالفضة، بينما نالت السعودية ملاك الخوالدي والكاميرونية يومبي نيلي دوريس البرونزيتين.


أما في وزن 68 كغم للسيدات، فحصدت الأذربيجانية إيرينا زاريتسكا الذهب، وتوجت التركية إيدا إيلتيمور بالفضة، فيما نالت الكازاخستانية دايانا دارينسكايا والأردنية جود الدروس الميداليتين البرونزيتين.