كشفت صحيفة «تيليغراف البريطانية» أن نادي مانشستر يونايتد يواجه أزمة كبرى بعد تقديم أحد لاعبيه السابقين دعوى قضائية تتعلق بتعرضه لاعتداء جنسي وجسدي أثناء وجوده في النادي قبل أكثر من 45 عاما، إذ قدم المدعي دعواه الأسبوع الماضي في محكمة إنجلترا العليا ضمن دعاوى «الأضرار الشخصية»، مستهدفا الموظف السابق، الذي شغل منصب القيم المؤقت على المنشآت الرياضية ومسؤول معدات الفريق، وتوفي في عام 2009، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ «RT». وتشير التحقيقات إلى أن واتس اعتدى على المدعي جسديا وجنسيا عندما كان قاصرا، وشملت الاعتداءات إجباره على دخول المكتب، ومتابعته إلى غرفة الساونا بمركز التدريب، ومصارعته جسديا، ومحاولات لمس غير مناسبة في غرف الاستحمام، بحسب ما كشفه تقرير Sheldon Review الذي كلف به الاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم عام 2021 لمراجعة الانتهاكات المتعلقة بالأطفال في كرة القدم.


ويعتبر هذا الملف القضائي الأول المعروف ضد النادي بشأن هذه الاتهامات، التي تعود إلى ثمانينيات القرن الماضي، بينما علم النادي بها رسميا في عام 2016.


وأوضح مانشستر يونايتد في بيان سابق أن النادي تعاون بشكل كامل مع مراجعة Sheldon Review، وأجرى مقابلات عديدة مع موظفين سابقين، بما في ذلك من تولوا المساءلة التأديبية ضد واتس في الثمانينيات، لضمان شمول كل المعلومات المتعلقة بالقضية.


وقالت كيت هول، محامية المدعي: «موكلنا أظهر شجاعة كبيرة في الإفصاح عن ما حدث بعد كل هذه السنوات، ومر بتجربة مؤلمة للغاية ليطلب العدالة».


بينما ساهم النادي في تقرير Sheldon، إلا أن طريقة تعاطيه مع هذه الدعوى القانونية كانت مخيبة للآمال. الناجون يستحقون أكثر من التعاطف، بل يستحقون المشاركة الفعلية والمساءلة.


وسبق أن ظهرت اتهامات واتس بشكل علني قبل نحو عامين من نشر تقرير Sheldon، وكان عمره حينها في الخمسينيات أثناء عمله في مركز التدريب The Cliff.


وتم نقل واتس لاحقا إلى ملعب النادي في أغسطس 1989، قبل أن يغادر النادي بعد عدة أشهر، دون توضيح أسباب النقل أو التحقيقات التي جرت حينها.