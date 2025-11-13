The British newspaper "Telegraph" revealed that Manchester United is facing a major crisis after one of its former players filed a lawsuit regarding sexual and physical abuse he allegedly suffered while at the club over 45 years ago. The plaintiff filed his claim last week in the High Court of England as part of "personal injury" claims, targeting a former employee who served as the interim facilities manager and team equipment manager, who passed away in 2009, according to a report broadcasted by the "RT" website. Investigations indicate that Watts physically and sexually assaulted the plaintiff when he was a minor, with the abuses including forcing him into the office, following him to the sauna room at the training center, physically wrestling with him, and inappropriate touching attempts in the showers, as revealed by the Sheldon Review report commissioned by the Football Association in 2021 to review child-related abuses in football.



This is the first known legal case against the club regarding these allegations, which date back to the 1980s, while the club was officially made aware of it in 2016.



Manchester United previously stated in a statement that the club fully cooperated with the Sheldon Review, conducting numerous interviews with former employees, including those who held disciplinary accountability against Watts in the 1980s, to ensure that all information related to the case was included.



Kate Hall, the plaintiff's lawyer, said: "Our client has shown great courage in disclosing what happened after all these years, and he has gone through an extremely painful experience to seek justice."



While the club contributed to the Sheldon report, its handling of this legal claim has been disappointing. Survivors deserve more than sympathy; they deserve genuine involvement and accountability.



Allegations against Watts had previously surfaced publicly about two years before the release of the Sheldon report, when he was in his fifties while working at the training center The Cliff.



Watts was later transferred to the club's stadium in August 1989, before leaving the club a few months later, without any clarification on the reasons for the transfer or the investigations that took place at the time.