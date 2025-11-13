Saudi Arabia jumped to ninth place in the overall ranking of the participating teams in the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games "Riyadh 2025," after the Saudi teams increased their medal tally to (22) medals (5 gold, 1 silver, 16 bronze) following their achievement of (9) medals in yesterday's (Wednesday) competitions. The first Saudi medal came from Raef Turkistani, a player on the Saudi esports team, who won the gold medal in the game "Tekken 8" after defeating Bahraini player Sayyid Ahmed in the final match (3 – 2).



Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, awarded the gold medal to Saudi karate team player Sand Sufyani for securing first place in the over (84) kg weight category after his victory in the final against Iranian player Saleh Abazari with a score of (4 – 0).



Additionally, Saudi karate player Mohammed Al-Asiri won the gold medal for first place in the under (67) kg weight category after defeating Jordanian player Abdulrahman Musadfa in the weight final (3 – 1).



The Saudi esports team, consisting of Saleh Bakhswain, Mohammed Al-Otaibi, and Yazid Bakhswain, secured first place and the gold medal in "Rocket League" by defeating the Kuwaiti team in the final match with a score of (4 – 1).



Weightlifter Ali Al-Khazal concluded the Saudi weightlifting team's participation by winning bronze medals in both the snatch and total for the (110) kg weight category after lifting (175) kg in the snatch and a total of (391) kg.



The Saudi karate team wrapped up their participation in the games with Malak Al-Khalidi winning a bronze medal in the under (61) kg weight category, and Sultan Al-Zahrani winning a bronze medal in the under (75) kg weight category.



The duo from the Saudi table tennis team, Ali Al-Khudrawi and Abdulaziz Bou Shalibi, won the bronze medal in the table tennis doubles competition, marking the conclusion of the Green Table's participation in the games.