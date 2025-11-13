قفزت السعودية للمركز التاسع في الترتيب العام للمنتخبات المشاركة في دورة الألعاب الرياضية السادسة للتضامن الإسلامي «الرياض 2025»، بعد أن رفعت المنتخبات السعودية رصيدها من الميداليات إلى (22) ميدالية (5 ذهبيات، 1 فضية، 16 برونزية) بعد تحقيقها (9) ميداليات في منافسات أمس (الأربعاء). وجاءت أولى الميداليات السعودية عبر لاعب فريق السعودية للرياضات الإلكترونية رائف تركستاني الذي انتزع ذهبية لعبة «Tekken 8» بعد فوزه في المباراة النهائية للمسابقة على البحريني سيد أحمد (3 – 2).


وتوج الأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد نائب رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية، لاعب فريق السعودية للكاراتيه سند سفياني بالمركز الأول والميدالية الذهبية لمنافسات وزن فوق (84) كجم بعد فوزه في النهائي على الإيراني صالح أبازري بنتيجة (4 – 0).


كما توج لاعب المنتخب السعودي للكاراتيه محمد العسيري بالمركز الأول والميدالية الذهبية لمنافسات وزن تحت (67) كجم إثر تغلبه في نهائي الوزن على الأردني عبدالرحمن مصادفة (3 – 1).


وتمكن فريق السعودية للرياضات الإلكترونية والمكوّن من صالح باخشوين، ومحمد العتيبي، ويزيد باخشوين، من الظفر بالمركز الأول والميدالية الذهبية للعبة «Rocket League» بتغلبهم في المباراة النهائية على فريق الكويت بنتيجة (4 – 1).


وأنهى الرباع علي الخزعل مشاركة فريق السعودية لرفع الأثقال بنيله برونزيتي الخطف والمجموع لوزن (110) كجم بعد أن رفع (175) كجم في الخطف، ومجموع (391) كجم.


واختتمت الكاراتيه السعودية مشاركتها بالدورة بحصول ملاك الخليدي على برونزية وزن تحت (61) كجم، وسلطان الزهراني على برونزية وزن تحت (75) كجم.


وحصل ثنائي فريق السعودية لكرة الطاولة علي الخضراوي وعبدالعزيز بو شليبي على الميدالية البرونزية لمنافسات زوجي الطاولة، معلنين بذلك ختام مشاركة أخضر الطاولة بالدورة.