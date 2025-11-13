فجع الوسط القدساوي برحيل حارس الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية الدولي السابق وليد الباز، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى فجر أمس في مدينة الدمام عن عمر يناهز 56 عاماً، وشيع عدد كبير من الرياضيين في المنطقة الشرقية الباز إلى مثواه الأخير بعد صلاة عصر أمس (الأربعاء) في جامع الفرقان بمدينة الدمام.


ولعب الراحل في نادي القادسية لأكثر من 20 سنة، من خلال الفئات السنية حتى وصل للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، وشارك في العديد من البطولات التي خاضها فريق القادسية، كما شارك مع المنتخبات السعودية للناشئين والشباب والأول نهاية الثمانينيات.


من جهتها، قدمت شركة نادي القادسية برئاسة بدر الرزيزاء خالص تعازيها ومواساتها لأسرة الفقيد وليد الباز، سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.