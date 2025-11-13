The Qadsia community was devastated by the passing of the first team goalkeeper of Al-Qadsia Club and former international player Walid Al-Baz, who passed away into the mercy of God early yesterday morning in the city of Dammam at the age of 56. A large number of athletes from the Eastern Province attended his funeral after the afternoon prayer yesterday (Wednesday) at Al-Furqan Mosque in Dammam.



The late player spent over 20 years at Al-Qadsia Club, progressing through the youth categories until he reached the first football team. He participated in many tournaments that the Qadsia team competed in, and he also represented the Saudi national teams for juniors, youth, and the senior team at the end of the 1980s.



For its part, Al-Qadsia Club, under the presidency of Badr Al-Raziza, expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased Walid Al-Baz, asking the Almighty God to envelop him in His vast mercy and to grant his family and loved ones patience and solace.