The captain of the Lebanese national team, Mohammad Haidar, expressed his happiness about participating in the Arab Cup hosted by Qatar from December 1 to 18, with the participation of 23 teams competing for the title of the Arab World Cup, which holds great significance for his national team and provides an opportunity to lead the Cedar team and reach an advanced stage in the tournament.



In a meeting with the local organizing committee, Haidar stated that participating in the tournament against some of the best Arab teams is both a challenge and a motivation to exert more effort, play with team spirit, and insist on achieving a commendable accomplishment that brings joy to the fans, noting that every match serves as a platform to showcase the capabilities of the Lebanese team.



Haidar emphasized the role of the regional tournament in highlighting emerging Arab talents on the global stage. He said: “Every player dreams of participating in a major tournament. We have confidence in our abilities and we are fully prepared to play the matches and raise Lebanon's name on the largest platform in the region. When we step onto the field, we see the entire Lebanese people beside us.” Haidar mentioned that he strives in every match to give his utmost effort, to deliver a performance that delights the fans and makes them proud in front of the world, pointing out that playing the national anthem before the match begins is one of the emotional moments that carry feelings of passion and pride.



He continued: “When the national anthem is played, I am overwhelmed with emotions that take me back to my country, motivating me to perform in a way that befits the Lebanese flag and achieve an accomplishment that brings joy to the hearts of my people and elevates my country’s name in global forums.”



Regarding participation in the previous edition of the Arab Cup in Qatar in 2021, Haidar said it was a wonderful experience on all levels, especially with playing in sports facilities that are considered the latest in the world, not just in the Arab region. He added: “From the moment we arrived at the airport until we entered the stadiums, we enjoyed an exceptional experience in a tournament that recorded wide success and attracted the attention of fans in the region and around the world.”



In the Arab Cup, Haidar led his national team during their journey in the group stage, which saw a victory over their Sudanese counterpart with a score of 1-0; however, luck did not favor the Cedar team in advancing beyond the group stage.



The tournament draw placed the Lebanese team in Group D alongside the defending champion Algeria, Iraq, and the winner of the match between Bahrain and Djibouti. The Lebanese team faces its Sudanese counterpart in a decisive match in the qualifying stage on November 26 at Thani bin Jassim Stadium.