أعرب قائد منتخب لبنان محمد حيدر، عن سعادته بالمشاركة في كأس العرب التي تستضيفها قطر في الفترة من 1 إلى 18 ديسمبر القادم، بمشاركة 23 منتخباً يتنافسون للفوز بلقب مونديال العرب، التي تشكل أهمية بالغة لمنتخب بلاده، وتوفر له فرصة لقيادة منتخب الأرز والوصول إلى مرحلة متقدمة في البطولة.


وفي لقاء مع اللجنة المحلية المنظمة، قال حيدر إن المشاركة في البطولة أمام عدد من أفضل المنتخبات العربية يشكل تحدياً وحافزاً في الوقت ذاته لبذل مزيد من الجهد، واللعب بروح الفريق الواحد، والإصرار على تحقيق إنجاز مشرّف يغمر المشجعين بالسعادة، مشيراً إلى أن كل مباراة تعد منصة للفت الأنظار إلى إمكانات المنتخب اللبناني.


وأكد حيدر دور البطولة الإقليمية في تسليط الضوء على المواهب العربية الصاعدة على الساحة العالمية. وقال: «يحلم كل لاعب بالمشاركة في بطولة كبرى. لدينا ثقة بقدراتنا ونحن في كامل الجاهزية لخوض المباريات ورفع اسم لبنان على أكبر منصة في المنطقة. عندما ننزل إلى أرض الملعب، نرى الشعب اللبناني بأكمله إلى جانبناً». وقال حيدر إنه يحرص في كل مباراة على بذل قصارى جهده، لتقديم أداء يسعد المشجعين ويجعلهم فخورين على مرأى من العالم، منوهاً إلى أن عزف النشيد الوطني قبل بدء المباراة يعتبر من اللحظات المؤثرة التي تحمل مشاعر العاطفة والفخر.


وتابع: «عندما يُعزف النشيد الوطني، تغمرني مشاعر تأخذني إلى بلادي، وتحفزني لتقديم أداء يليق بالعلم اللبناني، وتحقيق إنجاز يدخل الفرحة إلى قلوب أبناء شعبي ويرفع اسم بلدي في المحافل العالمية».


وعن المشاركة في النسخة السابقة من كأس العرب في قطر عام 2021، قال حيدر إنها كانت تجربة رائعة على كافة المستويات، خصوصا مع اللعب في منشآت رياضية تعتبر الأحدث في العالم وليس فقط على مستوى المنطقة العربية. وأضاف:«بدءاً من لحظة وصولنا إلى المطار وحتى دخولنا إلى الاستادات، استمتعنا بتجربة استثنائية في بطولة سجلت نجاحاً واسعاً استقطب اهتمام المشجعين في المنطقة وأنحاء العالم».


وفي كأس العرب، قاد حيدر منتخب بلاده خلال مشواره في دور المجموعات، الذي شهد الفوز على نظيره السوداني بهدف بدون رد، إلا أن الحظ لم يحالف منتخب الأرز في تجاوز دور المجموعات.


وكانت قرعة البطولة قد أسفرت عن وجود المنتخب اللبناني في المجموعة الرابعة إلى جانب منتخبات الجزائر، حامل اللقب، والعراق، والفائز من مباراة البحرين وجيبوتي. ويواجه منتخب لبنان نظيره السوداني في مباراة حاسمة في مرحلة التصفيات يوم 26 نوفمبر القادم في استاد ثاني بن جاسم.