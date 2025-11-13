عاد الهدوء من جديد إلى معسكر المنتخب النيجيري في العاصمة المغربية الرباط، بعد ما قاطع اللاعبون التدريبات، بسبب عدم صرف مكافآتهم.


وتم تسوية الموقف بشكل رسمي، حيث أعلن قائد المنتخب النيجيري ويليام ترست إيكونج، أن كل المستحقات المالية قد أعطيت للاعبين، وسيركز الفريق الآن على هدفه، وهو التأهل إلى نهائيات كأس العالم 2026.


وقال: «جرى حل المشكلة، وتم تسوية المبالغ المستحقة، والفريق الآن متحد ومركز، كما هو الحال دائمًا في تمثيل نيجيريا، بأن نظهر أفضل قدراتنا في المباريات القادمة».


وجاء هذا التصريح من أجل تهدئة التوتر، وإعادة التركيز بين اللاعبين قبل مباراة نصف نهائي ملحق تصفيات أفريقيا ضد الجابون، المقررة يوم الخميس في الرباط بالمغرب.