Calm has returned to the Nigerian national team camp in Morocco's capital, Rabat, after the players boycotted training due to the non-payment of their bonuses.



The situation has been officially resolved, as Nigerian team captain William Troost-Ekong announced that all financial dues have been given to the players, and the team will now focus on its goal, which is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



He said: "The issue has been resolved, the outstanding amounts have been settled, and the team is now united and focused, as is always the case when representing Nigeria, to showcase our best abilities in the upcoming matches."



This statement was made to ease tensions and refocus the players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying playoff semi-final match against Gabon, scheduled for Thursday in Rabat, Morocco.