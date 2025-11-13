The sport of handball continues its presence in the Islamic Solidarity Games for the fourth time in its history, as its competitions kick off today (Thursday) at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex.



The men's competitions feature eight teams divided into two groups, with the first group consisting of Saudi Arabia (the host), Algeria, Qatar, and the Maldives, while the second group includes Iran, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Kuwait.



The women's competitions see the participation of six teams divided into two groups; the first group includes Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan, while the second group consists of Kazakhstan, Nigeria, and Guinea.



The Algerian team was the first to win the handball title in the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2005, followed by the Saudi team winning gold in Baku 2017, and then the Qatari team winning gold in Konya 2021 after defeating Turkey, which lost the final for the second consecutive time.



In the women's category, the Turkish team won gold medals in Baku 2017 and Konya 2021.



9 Matches in Boxing



The Thai boxing competitions continue with the semi-final matches in the weight categories of 45-50, 50-55, 55-60, and 60-65 for women, and 55-60, 60-65, 65-70, 70-75, and 75-80 for men. The competition will conclude tomorrow (Friday) with the finals of all weight categories, held at the Arts Tower in the sports track.