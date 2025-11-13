تواصل رياضة كرة اليد حضورها في دورة ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي للمرة الرابعة في تاريخها، إذ تنطلق منافساتها اليوم (الخميس) على ملاعب مجمع الأمير فيصل بن فهد الأولمبي.


وتضم منافسات الرجال ثمانية منتخبات وُزعت على مجموعتين، حيث ضمت المجموعة الأولى السعودية (المستضيف)، الجزائر، قطر، والمالديف، فيما جاءت المجموعة الثانية في منافسات الرجال لتضم إيران، أوزبكستان، العراق، والكويت.


وتشهد منافسات السيدات، مشاركة ستة منتخبات وُزعت على مجموعتين؛ ضمت المجموعة الأولى تركيا، أذربيجان، وطاجيكستان، بينما جاءت المجموعة الثانية لتضم كازاخستان، نيجيريا، وغينيا.


ويُعد المنتخب الجزائري أول المتوجين بلقب كرة اليد في دورة ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي 2005، قبل أن يحقق المنتخب السعودي ذهبية باكو 2017، ثم المنتخب القطري ذهبية قونية 2021 بعد فوزه على تركيا التي خسرت النهائي للمرة الثانية على التوالي.


وفي فئة السيدات، حقق المنتخب التركي ذهبيتي باكو 2017 وقونية 2021.


9 نزالات في الملاكمة


تستكمل منافسات الملاكمة التايلندية، بإقامة نزالات نصف النهائي في أوزان 45-50، 50-55، 55-60، 60-65 للسيدات، وأوزان 55-60، 60-65، 65-70، 70-75، 75-80 للرجال، وتُختتم المسابقة غدا (الجمعة)، بنهائيات جميع الأوزان، وذلك في برج الفنون بالمسار الرياضي.