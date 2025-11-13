After 40 years since he participated as a swimmer in the Gulf Games in Riyadh in 1984 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex, the technical director of the Kuwaiti Swimming Federation, Sultan Al-Otaibi, returned to the same pool but this time accompanied by his twin sons, Khaled and Mohammed (18 years old), who are participating on behalf of Kuwait in the swimming competitions of the Islamic Solidarity Games – Riyadh 2025.



Al-Otaibi describes his feelings, saying: "I never imagined I would stand in this place after 40 years, but now I see my sons in the pool that witnessed my start... this is an indescribable feeling."