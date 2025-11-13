بعد 40 عامًا من مشاركته سبّاحًا في دورة الألعاب الخليجية بالرياض عام 1984 في مسبح مجمع الأمير فيصل بن فهد الأولمبي، عاد المدير الفني للاتحاد الكويتي للسباحة سلطان العتيبي، إلى المسبح ذاته لكن هذه المرة برفقة ابنيه التوأم خالد ومحمد (18 عامًا) المشاركين باسم الكويت في منافسات السباحة ضمن دورة ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي – الرياض 2025.


ويصف العتيبي مشاعره قائلاً: «لم أتخيل أنني سأقف في المكان بعد 40 عامًا، لكن الآن أنا أرى ابنيّ في المسبح الذي شهد انطلاقتي... هذا شعور لا يوصف».