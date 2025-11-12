أكد رئيس نادي الوحدة السابق جمال تونسي أنه في قمة سعادته بتكليف حاتم خيمي وأعضاء إدارته بقيادة النادي خلال المرحلة القادمة، والتي يحتاج خلالها للعمل العاجل على حل جميع إشكالات النادي، وثقتنا في الإدارة المكلفة الحالية كبيرة بحل أزمات الوحدة الحالية، نظير ما تمتلكه من فكر إداري وفني قادر على تحقيق الاستقرار بالنادي.


وأوضح تونسي أن الفريق الوحداوي يحتاج لدعم ومساندة جميع محبي النادي، والوقوف مع الإدارة الحالية من أجل انتشاله من مراكز المؤخرة، وإعادته لمكانه الطبيعي في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وطالب تونسي الوحداويين بكافة شرائحهم بالوقوف مع إدارة النادي الحالية، حتى تتجاوز المرحلة الصعبة، مبينا أنه لا يوجد أي مبرر يمنع من دعم النادي، والأبواب مفتوحة للجميع لخدمة النادي كما أعلن الرئيس حاتم خيمي.


وكان تونسي شارك مع الوحداويين فرحة تكليف إدارة حاتم خيمي بتولي زمام الأمور في النادي، وسط فرحة كبيرة بعودة أبناء النادي الأوفياء للعمل بالنادي.


هذا وسيستضيف فريق الوحدة نظيره الزلفي الأحد 23 نوفمبر الجاري الساعة 6:15 مساء على ملعب الشرائع بمكة المكرمة، إذ يحتل الفريق المركز 16 برصيد 5 نقاط من 8 مباريات في دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى.