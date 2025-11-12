The former president of Al-Wahda Club, Jamal Tunis, confirmed that he is extremely happy with the appointment of Hatem Khaimi and his administration to lead the club during the upcoming phase, which requires urgent work to resolve all the club's issues. Our confidence in the current appointed administration is high in addressing Al-Wahda's current crises, due to their managerial and technical vision capable of achieving stability for the club.



Tunis clarified that the Al-Wahda team needs the support and backing of all the club's fans, and to stand with the current administration in order to lift the team from the bottom positions and return it to its rightful place in the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Tunis called on all segments of the Al-Wahda community to support the current club administration until it overcomes this difficult phase, pointing out that there is no justification for not supporting the club, and the doors are open for everyone to serve the club as President Hatem Khaimi announced.



Tunis shared in the joy of the Al-Wahda fans regarding the appointment of Hatem Khaimi's administration to take charge of the club, amidst great happiness at the return of loyal club members to work at the club.



Al-Wahda will host Al-Zulfi on Sunday, November 23, at 6:15 PM at Al-Sharae Stadium in Mecca, as the team currently occupies the 16th position with 5 points from 8 matches in the Yelo League for the first division clubs.