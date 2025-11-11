In a historic step reflecting the global development of paddle sports, the International Paddle Federation (FIP) announced the Asian Olympic Council's (OCA) recognition of the sport as an official event in the upcoming Asian Games, set to participate for the first time in the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan.



This recognition paves the way for the crucial step towards international acknowledgment from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in preparation for the inclusion of paddle sports in the 2032 Olympic Games in Australia.



The President of the Saudi Paddle Federation, Mqarin Al-Muqrin, expressed his pride in this development, affirming that it reflects the significant support from the wise government for the sports sector and its commitment to developing various sports and empowering Saudi youth to achieve success at both continental and international levels.



Al-Muqrin added that this recognition will contribute to further developing the federation's work and enhance interest in youth categories, aiming to elevate the infrastructure of the sport according to long-term plans that contribute to creating a promising generation of players and coaches capable of competing at continental and international levels.



He also appreciated the support of the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, and his continuous follow-up on paddle sports, affirming the federation's commitment to continue working to enhance the Kingdom's presence in continental and international arenas.