في خطوة تاريخية تعكس تطور رياضة البادل عالمياً، أعلن الاتحاد الدولي للبادل (FIP) اعتماد المجلس الأولمبي الآسيوي (OCA) للعبة كرياضة رسمية ضمن الألعاب الآسيوية القادمة، على أن تشارك لأول مرة في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية 2026 في آيتشي وناغويا باليابان.


ويُعد هذا الاعتراف تمهيداً للخطوة الأهم نحو الاعتراف الدولي من اللجنة الأولمبية الدولية (IOC)، تمهيداً لإدراج رياضة البادل ضمن الألعاب الأولمبية 2032 في أستراليا.


وأعرب رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للبادل مقرن المقرن عن فخره بهذا التطور، مؤكداً أنه يعكس الدعم الكبير من الحكومة الرشيدة للقطاع الرياضي، وما توليه من اهتمام بتطوير مختلف الألعاب وتمكين الشباب السعودي لتحقيق النجاحات على المستويين القاري والدولي.


وأضاف المقرن أن هذا الاعتراف سيُسهم في تطوير عمل الاتحاد بشكل أكبر، ويعزز الاهتمام بالفئات السنية بهدف رفع مستوى البنية التحتية للعبة وفق خطط طويلة المدى تسهم في صناعة جيل واعد من اللاعبين والمدربين القادرين على المنافسة قارياً ودولياً.


كما ثمّن المقرن دعم وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل ومتابعته المستمرة لرياضة البادل، مؤكداً حرص الاتحاد على مواصلة العمل لتعزيز حضور المملكة في المحافل القارية والدولية.