أعلن نادي الترجي التونسي، اليوم (الإثنين)، عن إصابة نجم الفريق الجزائري يوسف بلايلي بقطع في الرباط الصليبي.

وقال الترجي في بيان عبر حسابه على موقع «فيسبوك»: «أجرى لاعبنا يوسف بلايلي اليوم، فحوصات طبية بالأشعة، والتي أظهرت تعرضه لإصابة في الرباط الصليبي والغضروف الهلالي خلال مباراة الأمس».

وأضاف بيان النادي: «سيخضع اللاعب لعملية جراحية في الأيام القليلة القادمة».

مدة الغياب

وبحسب تقارير صحفية، من المتوقع أن يغيب يوسف بلايلي عن الملاعب لمدة تصل إلى ستة أشهر، ما يعني استبعاده من المشاركة مع الجزائر في كأس أمم أفريقيا 2025 التي ستُقام في المغرب الشهر القادم، وكذلك من بطولة كأس العرب.

وشارك بلايلي مع الترجي في 11 مباراة هذا الموسم، حيث سجل هدفين وقدم 6 تمريرات حاسمة.

يُذكر أن اللاعب الجزائري سبق له أن لعب في صفوف الأهلي السعودي خلال موسم 2019-2020، حيث سجل 6 أهداف وصنع 4.