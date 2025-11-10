The Tunisian club Esperance announced today (Monday) that the team's Algerian star, Youssef Belaili, has suffered a tear in his cruciate ligament.

Esperance stated in a statement via its account on Facebook: "Our player Youssef Belaili underwent medical examinations today, which revealed that he has sustained an injury to the cruciate ligament and the meniscus during yesterday's match."

The club's statement added: "The player will undergo surgery in the coming days."

Duration of Absence

According to press reports, Youssef Belaili is expected to be sidelined for up to six months, which means he will miss participating with Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, which will be held in Morocco next month, as well as the Arab Cup.

Belaili has participated with Esperance in 11 matches this season, where he scored two goals and provided six assists.

It is worth noting that the Algerian player previously played for Al Ahli Saudi during the 2019-2020 season, where he scored six goals and made four assists.