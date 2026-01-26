يثير شفاء الكسور تساؤلاً شائعاً لدى كثيرين حول ما إذا كان العظم المكسور يعود أقوى من حالته السابقة، وهو سؤال يوضح الطبيب العام المختص في العظام الدكتور عبدالرحمن الناصر، أبعاده الطبية بصورة دقيقة. ويؤكد الناصر أن الاعتقاد السائد بأن العظم بعد الكسر يصبح أضعف ليس دقيقاً دائماً، إذ يبدأ الجسم فور حدوث الكسر في تشغيل منظومة ترميم بيولوجية معقدة تشبه «ورشة بناء داخلية» لإعادة الاستقرار الهيكلي للعظم المصاب.

ويشرح أن المرحلة الأولى من الشفاء تتضمّن تكوّن ما يُعرف بـ«الكالس العظمي»، وهو نسيج عظمي مؤقت يتشكّل حول منطقة الكسر ليمنحها دعماً إضافياً ويثبّت الأطراف المكسورة. وفي هذه المرحلة يكون هذا النسيج غالباً أكثر سماكة وصلابة من العظم الأصلي، ما يعطي انطباعاً مؤقتاً بأن موضع الكسر أصبح أقوى من السابق.

ومع مرور الوقت، تبدأ مرحلة إعادة التشكيل، إذ يعاد تنظيم هذا النسيج تدريجياً ليأخذ العظم شكله الطبيعي ووظيفته الحيوية، ويستعيد توازنه البنيوي.

ويشير الناصر، إلى أن هذه العملية لا تعني أن العظم سيظل أقوى بشكل دائم، بل إن القوة الزائدة تكون مؤقتة، وتستقر لاحقاً عند مستوى قريب من الحالة الطبيعية للعظم قبل الإصابة.