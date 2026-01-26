The healing of fractures raises a common question among many about whether the broken bone becomes stronger than its previous state. This is a question that the general practitioner specializing in orthopedics, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Nasser, explains in precise medical terms. Al-Nasser confirms that the prevailing belief that a bone becomes weaker after a fracture is not always accurate, as the body immediately begins to activate a complex biological repair system akin to an "internal construction site" to restore the structural stability of the injured bone.

He explains that the first stage of healing involves the formation of what is known as "callus," which is a temporary bony tissue that forms around the fracture site to provide additional support and stabilize the broken ends. At this stage, this tissue is often thicker and more solid than the original bone, giving a temporary impression that the fracture site has become stronger than before.

As time passes, the remodeling phase begins, during which this tissue is gradually reorganized to allow the bone to regain its natural shape and vital function, restoring its structural balance.

Al-Nasser points out that this process does not mean that the bone will remain permanently stronger; rather, the excess strength is temporary and will later stabilize at a level close to the bone's normal state before the injury.